Michelle Yeoh to star in all-Asian Netflix gangster drama The Brothers Sun

Michelle Yeoh will play Eileen "Mama" Sun, who moves from Taiwan to Los Angeles to escape her underworld past.PHOTO: REUTERS
Suzanne Sng
Jun 15, 2022 11:53 am

LOS ANGELES - Actress Michelle Yeoh has been cast as the matriarch in upcoming Netflix series The Brothers Sun, which features an all-Asian cast.

The gangster drama, created by Brad Falchuk (Glee, 2009 to 2015) and Byron Wu (The Getaway, 2018), will be "Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed", according to Wu.

Yeoh, who won acclaim for her recent role in the surprise hit Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), will play Eileen "Mama" Sun, who moves from Taiwan to Los Angeles to escape her underworld past.

Justin Chien from Two sides: Unfaithful (2021 to present) plays her older son, a crime boss, while Sam Song Li from Better Call Saul (2015 to 2022) portrays the younger son with no memory of his family's troubled history.

The eight-episode series is reportedly an action-packed, darkly comedic family soap set in both Los Angeles and Taiwan.

Yeoh is also set to appear as goddess Guanyin in a Disney+ fantasy series, American Born Chinese, which reunites her with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.
Squid Game Season 2 on the way

The Crazy Rich Asians actress is reportedly leading a Star Trek: Discovery spin-off, Section 31, which has been in the works since late 2018. It will see her reprising her role as Captain Philippa Georgio from the original series.

