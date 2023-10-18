Mongabong celebrates 30th birthday with surprise gifts from husband and colleagues

Local beauty influencer Yeoh Mong Chin aka Mongabong celebrated her 30th birthday recently (Oct 17), and apparently was showered with gifts from both her husband and colleagues at work.

The mother of one documented her birthday celebrations at home in an Instagram video, where she was presented with a cake, flowers, and of course, a Chanel bag – all while her husband Matthias Lim sang her wishes in the background.

“Gotta say not too shabby at all haha!" she captioned her post.

Her gifts included an impressive cake adorned with flowers, a tub of Chobani yogurt, and the pièce de résistance – a Chanel bag.

"My 30th birthday present from my husband, my first Chanel bag!" she said, adding that she intends to hand the bag down one day to her son Micah's future wife.

On her Instagram Stories, Yeoh also shared how her team at Mongabong Production celebrated her birthday with a bundle of gifts.

The team surprised her with a birthday package, pretending it was a press drop from a public relations company. Inside the goodie bag were vegetables, with a card that read: "Here's a bunch of healthy food for your birthday because we care for you and we want you to live till you're grey and old."