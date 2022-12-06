Ostentatious much? Hong Kong TV presenter Priscilla Ku decks Christmas tree with Hermes boxes

Hong Kong tv presenter Priscilla Ku shared photos of a Christmas tree in her living room surrounded by dozens of orange Hermes boxes

In a time where Instagram followers equate to currency, and where flaunting wealth and privilege ain’t exactly faux pas, Hong Kong presenter-actress Priscilla Ku is showing she can compete with the very best at the top of tone-deaf mountain.

Posting on her Instagram on Dec 4, the 60-year-old showed off her orange christmas tree at home – adorned with orange Hermes boxes.

“The theme for this year's Christmas tree is ‘orange box’,” she wrote.

She shared photos of a tree in her living room surrounded by dozens of orange Hermes boxes. Instead of baubles, the tree was also decorated with Hermes ornaments – miniature bags and boxes.

Naturally, her fellow celebrity friends chimed in with compliments for her… uhm, creativity.

“Very special, looks good,” commented model Qiqi Yam, while actress Jessica Hsueh simply went “OMG!” at the display.

“Haha, thought this was a Hermes store,” one fan commented.

Oh, I’m sure she’s pleased that her subtle reference didn’t go unnoticed.

And if it did, a brief scroll of her Instagram account would give you the idea.

You see, Ku is a Hermes connoisseur, and on her birthday in August, she shared a photo of her posing with a newly purchased Himalaya Kelly 25 – deemed the rarest bag in existence. The same model fetched a whopping HK$3.3 million (S$573,000) in an auction in 2020.

In January, she shared an unboxing video of a Hermes Birkin Cargo, writing: “This is unusual even to Hermes fans.”

We get it, Priscilla. But you can’t take it with you, babe.