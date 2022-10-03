 Tay Ping Hui meets ‘favourite singer’ JJ Lin at event celebrating China’s national day, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Tay Ping Hui meets ‘favourite singer’ JJ Lin at event celebrating China’s national day

Tay Ping Hui meets ‘favourite singer’ JJ Lin at event celebrating China’s national day
Tay Ping Hui (right) posts a photo with JJ Lin on social media on Oct 1, 2022.PHOTO: TAYPINGHUI / INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Oct 03, 2022 06:18 pm

Actor Tay Ping Hui got to rub shoulders with one of his favourite singers, fellow home-grown celebrity JJ Lin.

In a social media post on Saturday, Tay, 51, wrote: “My pleasure and honour to be the host for the National Day Concert celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.”

China celebrates its National Day on Oct 1, and he tagged the location as China Cultural Centre at Queen Street.

Tay, who has acted in television series in Singapore and China, posted a photo with Lin, writing: “And a little chat with one of my favourite singers.”

Mandopop star Lin, 41, also shared the same photo on Weibo and a photo of him performing at the event, as he wrote in Chinese: “Happy National Day!”

According to the website of the Chinese embassy in Singapore, the event was held on Friday evening.

Eric Tsang said he was at a caviar-tasting session with friends when he was invited to the woman's birthday celebration.
TV

Eric Tsang didn't know the model he kissed in viral video

Related Stories

Westlife to return for Singapore Indoor Stadium gig in February

Julian Cheung holds touching ceremony on Call Me By Fire reality show 21 years after marrying Anita Yuen

Taiwanese actor Chen Bo-lin is happy to be back in Singapore

It was attended by more than 200 people, including Chinese ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan, Singapore’s Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli as well as Members of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa and Don Wee.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiessocial mediaChina