Tay Ping Hui meets ‘favourite singer’ JJ Lin at event celebrating China’s national day

Tay Ping Hui (right) posts a photo with JJ Lin on social media on Oct 1, 2022.

Actor Tay Ping Hui got to rub shoulders with one of his favourite singers, fellow home-grown celebrity JJ Lin.

In a social media post on Saturday, Tay, 51, wrote: “My pleasure and honour to be the host for the National Day Concert celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.”

China celebrates its National Day on Oct 1, and he tagged the location as China Cultural Centre at Queen Street.

Tay, who has acted in television series in Singapore and China, posted a photo with Lin, writing: “And a little chat with one of my favourite singers.”

Mandopop star Lin, 41, also shared the same photo on Weibo and a photo of him performing at the event, as he wrote in Chinese: “Happy National Day!”

According to the website of the Chinese embassy in Singapore, the event was held on Friday evening.

It was attended by more than 200 people, including Chinese ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan, Singapore’s Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli as well as Members of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa and Don Wee.