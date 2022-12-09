Wang Yuqing says he’s still on good terms with his three ex-wives

Veteran actor Wang Yuqing, who has been married and divorced three times, shares that he is still on good terms with all his ex-wives.

Appearing on the latest episode of Hear U Out, a talk show hosted by Quan Yifeng, the 61-year-old said: “(Actor) Nicolas Cage has been married five times, his (record) is more eye-opening than mine.”

He added: “Not everyone wants a record like this, including myself, because it’s not something to be proud of.”

Wang, who shot to fame with idol drama The Flying Fish in 1983, was married to two former actresses – Chen Bifeng for three years until 1990 and Tracer Wong for two years in the early 1990s.

His third marriage, to a non-celebrity, reportedly ended in 2011 and they have two sons together. He also has a stepson, actor Xavier Ong, 28.

“I am a very real person when it comes to relationships. I won’t cheat on my partner or have a mistress,” he said.

Although he declined to elaborate on why his marriages failed, he admitted that he was not the romantic, flower-buying type and also neglected to spend time with his loved ones due to work.

Post-divorce, however, he said he managed to stay on good terms with all his exes.

“We all split up on okay terms. We still keep in contact once in a while. We would still call each others’ parents to ask how they are doing,” he said.

He met someone new about four to five years ago and often shares sweet couple photos on Instagram. They even started a health supplement company together.

“She is great. She doesn’t need me to spend a lot of time with her,” he said. “We would spend our working hours diligently and when we return home, we would sit at the balcony at night and chat.”