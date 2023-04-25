 Wu Kang-jen’s blisters on vocal cords due to suspected overwork, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Wu Kang-jen’s blisters on vocal cords due to suspected overwork

Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen with Dr Angela Chang, who diagnosed him with vocal fold atrophy, in a social media post on April 24, 2023.PHOTO: WU KANG-JEN/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 25, 2023 04:49 pm

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-jen is urging young people to take good care of their health after he was recently diagnosed with vocal fold atrophy.

The 40-year-old revealed this in a Facebook post late on Monday.

Wu, who rose to fame in the Taiwanese idol drama Autumn’s Concerto (2009), has acted in several TV series in recent years. They include The World Between Us (2019) and Light The Night (2021 to 2022).

He can currently be seen in the crime thriller Copycat Killer and will be starring in the upcoming drama Living.

“Around November last year, there was something wrong with my vocal cords as my voice turned hoarse and I lost my voice,” Wu wrote in Chinese on Monday. “There were blisters on my vocal cords, perhaps due to overuse and fatigue last year, as I have been filming Living and doing lots of dubbing for the post-production of Copycat Killer at the same time.”

He said he did not seek treatment immediately due to the volume of work.

“I was introduced to Dr Angela Chang of Cheng Hsin General Hospital by artiste Daniel Chen in February,” he captioned a photo with Dr Chang on Facebook. “I went for a screening and was diagnosed with vocal fold atrophy.”

Wu, who is dating actress Ivy Shao, said he has regained his voice after treatment.

“When I was younger, I felt that minor injuries could heal on their own. Now that I am older, I find that the body may degenerate after long-term use and need maintenance,” he said.

“I hope friends who are younger than me can cherish their health so that their body can accompany them for 20, 30 or 40 more years.”

