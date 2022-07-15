 Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers: Sausage rolls or dumplings, Latest Fashion News - The New Paper
Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers: Sausage rolls or dumplings

Others found the butter yellow colour and shape similar to omelettes, pasta, melted butter or bananas.PHOTO: ADIDAS/FACEBOOK
Suzanne Sng
Jul 15, 2022 05:55 pm

LOS ANGELES - Rapper-designer Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy 450 Sulfur sneakers have gone viral on Twitter for looking like various food items.

A photo of the cult favourite sneakers was posted on Monday (July 11) by Yeezy Mafia and has more than 2,000 retweets as of Friday afternoon.

Among those who commented on the shoes was British chain Greggs, which has more than 2,000 outlets selling sandwiches and pastry. It wrote: "Two sausage rolls short of a multipack."

The sneaker combines West's design and Adidas' innovative technologies.

Some Twitter users likened the US$200 (S$281) footwear to gyozas or pierogies, due to their pleated appearance. One tweet asked: "What dipping sauces are available to go with them?"

Others found the butter yellow colour and shape similar to omelettes, pasta, melted butter or bananas.

However, West, 45, who changed his name officially to Ye in 2021, may be having the last laugh, as one commenter pointed out: "Kanye is a marketing genius. He got everyone talking about his shoes."

