Stylish modern cheongsams perfect for Chinese New Year visits

With these dresses, there’s no reason why you should look anything but stunning this Chinese New Year.

As we inch closer towards Chinese New Year 2022, it’s about time to get some new year shopping done.

If you’re looking to wear a cheongsam but you don’t want to endure visiting in a high-collared and tight-fitting outfit, then how about dressing yourself up in one that has a modern twist?

The fashion world is always looking to bring back past styles in a relevant way, and now you can find cheongsam that are modernised with fresh trims and contemporary touches.

Now you can find different silhouettes, comfortable fabrics, and trendy patterns. We’re so happy cheongsams are traditional clothes made modern.

Here is a list of some that we think are perfect for CNY visiting in 2022.

Blossom Broderie Cheongsam, $280, from The Missing Piece

For old souls looking for a mix of Chinese and European vibes from their fashion outfits, may we present a cheongsam that has everything? This piece incorporates the high-collar design found traditional cheongsams with ribbon trims more often found in Western fashion designs.

With a fitted top and a flared skirt, accompanied by the delicate floral print, this fashion piece is a perfect mix of comfort and sophistication. It ticks your boxes for "perfect for visiting" and "great for high-end reunion dinners".

And let’s not forget the lace detailing throughout the dress that really draws all eyes to you.

Buy it here.

Jenna Multicolor Linen Obi Cheongsam Dress, $259, from Joli Pretty

PHOTO: JOLIPRETTY

Besides the simple yet elegant leaf design, we must highlight one important aspect of this cheongsam – it has pockets.

With an invisible zip and lightweight material, say goodbye to pulling on the collar of your outfit as you try to cool down in our Singapore heat. You can choose to wear this dress two ways: as is, or with a detachable obi belt for when you want to show off your curves.

Splashed with Spring colours in corals and soft shades of green, blue, and purple throughout, this piece is stunning. You can wear it all 2022, even after CNY festivities are over.

Preorder it here.

Dazhuo Cocoon Cheongsam Long Top, $198, You Living

PHOTO: YOULIVING

A unique cut, this cocoon cheongsam long top can be worn as a dress or shirt. It’s made with eco-friendly and sustainable ramie fabric. This fabric is made from a kind of weed, but it looks like a cross between silk and linen. Ramie fabric has a stylish sheen, and is cooler to wear than cotton in warm and humid weather.

This top is a contemporary statement piece that will set you apart from all your relatives and friends this CNY. Flowy and unrestrictive, there is a knot at the bottom that turns it into something special.

They also carry this design in black and brown for those who want to go for darker colours this year. (Maybe to show off your gold jewellery?)

You Living prides itself on being a sustainable, slow-fashion, low-waste brand. So they have limited quantities on hand. Your order will be shipped two to three weeks after ordering – so best get ordering now!

Buy it here.

Yokihi Plisser in Byzantine Blue, $288, from Lark & Peony

PHOTO: LARK&PEONY

With a fitted bodice and a pleated skirt that starts at the hip – this is a very flattering silhouette. The wide skirt is also more forgiving than a pencil slim cheongsam when you’re enjoying CNY snacks. With side seam pockets and an invisible back zipper, this piece is perfect for visiting and even a casual day out.

With white botanical prints on the byzantine blue, it adds just the right amount of elegance to this dress. We predict you will that will make you feel good to be in no matter who you are visiting this year.

Buy it here.

Koko Batik Cheongsam Playsuit, $208, from YeoMama Batik

Looking to make a stylish fashion statement while being free from all the restrictions of a traditional cheongsam?

With flutter sleeves and wide pant legs, this cheongsam jumpsuit is all about comfort. With a slit-front mandarin collar clasped by a natural gemstone and fabric printed in warm colours of gold, orange, and yellows, you can’t go wrong with this striking choice.

Buy it here.

Chloe Ankara Cheongsam Dress, $360, from OliveAnkara

Another statement piece with real fashion presence. Here the traditional Chinese cheongsam gets a new twist because it’s sewn in a bright West African wax print cotton.

The fabric is 100 per cent cotton and non-stretchable – on the down side, this means it can crease. But the firm fabric does help smooth your silhouette.

Cut in a flattering V-line, with mandarin collars, a detachable belt, and two big pockets that will give you every reason to stuff your hands in them, this cheongsam is definitely not something we have ever seen before.

Preorder it here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (www.womensweekly.com.sg/).