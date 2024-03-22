Abalone is not just for Chinese New Year feasting

This past Chinese new year, I learnt that my daughter Sarah has a love for abalone.

So when we heard about an abalone festival, we knew we had to check it out.

The Abagold Abalone Festival, happening from March 22 to April 21, is hosted by five restaurants, each with its creative culinary spin centred on the mollusk.

Our first stop was Jiak Kim House, helmed by executive Chef Seow Tze Qin. The restaurant occupies a beautifully restored 1920s heritage house serving modern Asian cuisine.

Partygoers of the 1990s would remember the site as Zouk.

Sour Plum Calamansi Abalone Salad ($32)

We started the meal with Sour Plum Calamansi Abalone Salad ($32). Tender South African abalone was paired with yuzu soy hamachi sashimi, salad greens and a mix of seasonal fruits.

I enjoyed the light sour plum, calamansi dressing which kept the salad refreshing without overpowering the other ingredients, especially the abalone and hamachi.

Herbal Dashi Seafood Beurre Blanc ($48)

For our main, we shared the Herbal Dashi Seafood Beurre Blanc ($48).

This decadent dish is a seafood lovers' dream.

The abalone was pan-fried in butter, its tender flesh complementing the mussel, scallop, prawn, octopus tentacle, fish and ikura. The seafood was really fresh and flavourful.

I loved the herbal broth with bits of cabbage and rice grains. It reminded me of the local Teochew pao fan.

Our abalone feast did not stop there.

Earthly Paradise ($28)

I had the cocktail Earthly Paradise ($28), which displayed a delicate balance of flavours from the abalone brine, pisco and a touch of lemon.

We then popped over to Ristorante Luka in Tanjong Pagar to try three more dishes as part of the festival’s menu.

Abalone Gratin ($24)

The Abalone Gratin ($24) came piping hot with tender abalone chunks in a creamy white sauce, abalone liver, mashed potato and parmesan cheese.

The dish was salty on its own but was perfect for sopping up with bread.

The cavatelli in the Abalone Aglio E Olio ($30) had a delicate garlic flavour mingling with the saltiness of the bottarga. The mushroom and abalone slices added an extra layer to the texture to the dish.

The next dish turned out to be a real treat.

Abalone Gratin ($24) and Abalone Chowder Pizza ($30)

The Abalone Chowder Pizza ($30), with its thin crust, light and fluffy with a good char, was topped with abalone chowder white sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Needless to say, Sarah demolished her pizza slice in a blink.

Though sceptical at first, I must admit I now see abalone in a different light, and can imagine myself enjoying it beyond Chinese New Year festivities.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Abagold Abalone Festival

March 22 – April 21

Instagram: lere.sg

URL: lere.com.sg/abagoldabalonefestival

Participating restaurants: Jiak Kim House, Ristorante Luka, Eclipse by BDC, Hai Tien Lo, Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.