Authentic Korean seafood spread at Pohang

Owned and operated by Koreans, Pohang Seafood & Butchery offers authentic Korean fare with a focus on seafood.

And its sashimi set menu was value for money, with almost 20 different plates with ample servings of seafood.

At a price of between $120 and $220 depending on the type of sashimi, the set served up a generous amount of food for two diners. Most of the seafood is flown in live from Korea weekly.

We opted for the Flat Fish & Salmon Set ($170) and there was more than enough food for our party of two adults and one child.

Some of the items in the set stood out.

The salmon and flat fish slices impressed with their excellent quality. The flat fish sashimi had a slightly chewy texture.

Other than the usual wasabi in soy sauce dip, we were provided with Korean-style sashimi dip – a blend of mildly sweet chili, scallions and black and white sesame seeds.

Generous portions of sashimi with a Korean-style dip.

The thin Korean pancake had a pleasant, mild spice kick that was delicious.

We also really enjoyed flat fish stew served in a hotpot, loaded with vegetables such as green pumpkin, radish and beansprout. The soup was light yet flavourful.

Personally, I find flat fish more enjoyable when cooked rather than served as sashimi.

Flat fish stew and pancake.

The wasabi octopus tentacle offered a blend of chewiness and crunch, accentuated by a distinct wasabi flavour. Adventurous diners can order the live octopus.

The cold noodles, steeped in a refreshing, light, kimchee-inspired broth, had a tangy profile enhanced by sesame seeds and seaweed. This dish would make the perfect start to the meal.

My daughter Sarah enjoyed the array of kid-friendly options like omelette rolls, sushi handrolls and steamed prawns. She had fun assembling her own plate with the DIY sushi set-up which included sushi rice, crispy seaweed and salmon slices.

Sarah's favourite was the steamed egg, a Korean take on the Japanese chawanmushi.

Sarah with her DIY sushi and the wasabi octopus.

It is undeniable that Pohang Seafood & Butchery offers a Korean feast of great quality and value. We will return to try its other offerings such as the grilled barbecue.

For our friends living in the east, you do not have to make the trek to the other end of the island. There is a Pohang outlet at Aperia Mall.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Pohang Seafood & Butchery (The Hillford)

Jalan Jurong Kechil, #01-52, Singapore 596152

Tuesday to Sunday: 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm

Facebook: Pohang.Seafood.Butchery

Instagram: pohang_seafoodandbutchery

