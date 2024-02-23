BurgerLabo's Basic Burger is far from basic

Tucked away in a modest industrial estate in Henderson is BurgerLabo, earning rave reviews since its inception in 2015.

Fast forward to 2024, and the burger lab (labo is Japanese for lab) still lives up to its stellar reputation.

Founder Ken Loon sees his burger joint as a lab where he explores ingredients and techniques, working his magic on the patty, taking into consideration factors such as the cattle breed, age and processing methods.

And if all goes well with his expansion plans, we might see BurgerLabo in malls.

At BurgerLabo, the choices are not aplenty but quality is top priority. Take the Basic Burger, for example.

Do not be deceived by the name. The Basic Burger ($19.50 for 150g, $29.50 for 300g) is far from basic in flavours.

Nestled between buttered brioche buns, this substantial burger boasts a blend of grass-fed Aberdeen Angus and Toriyama Umami Wagyu A4 patties, grilled to a succulent perfection. Topped with American cheese, beef garum and shio kombu mayonnaise, the addition of IPA-pickled red onions balanced the savouriness with a tang and a crunch.

I had to keep telling myself to slow down and savour the burger.

From left: 2280 Burger (single), Basic Burger (double), Fish Burger(New Zealand Cod).

Equally tantalising was the 2280 Burger ($10.40 for single, $14.30 for double). Grass-fed Aberdeen Angus patty, grilled a la plancha, is topped with pickled red onions, American cheese, beef garum and shio kombu burger sauce. Sandwiched between buttered buns.

For me, the 2280 Burger (2280 is abbatoir's code for beef neck cut) is the epitome of fast-food style burgers. The proportion of meat, cheese and sauce was spot on – making it the perfect antidote for that intense burger crave.

Pescatarians can feast on the Fish Burger ($18.80 ) – deep-fried, breaded blue cod fillet from New Zealand, topped with American cheese, shio kombu mayonnaise, smashed avocado and chopped pickles, sandwiched between toasted brioche buns.

The fish had a satisfyingly flaky texture, but it was the creamy avocado and tangy pickle that stole the spotlight. It was like a souped-up fish burger.

For sides, my daughter Sarah and I shared Chicken Winglets ($9.60), Shoestring Fries (with truffle and cheese, $7.60) and Onion Rings ($6.20).

Of the three, the winglets were my favourite. Infused with the flavours of lemongrass and turmeric, the juicy bites were accompanied by a chili dip reminiscent of our beloved chicken rice chili with a zesty lime kick.

Chicken Winglets and Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll.

Boujee pescatarians can order the Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll ($43.90).

American lobster meat with butter made from lobster head, grilled a la plancha. Stuffed between soft, buttered baguette and topped with shio kombu mayonnaise, the sweet lobster flesh was excellent with a squeeze of lemon.

Sarah had the Malted Barley Milkshake, which changed my mind about the rich dessert-beverage. It evoked nostalgic memories of childhood oat cereal drinks but with a refreshing twist and subtle sweetness. The comforting, Horlicks-like taste made the milkshake a great way to end the meal.

We had a truly satisfying meal at BurgerLabo, which was filled with families that Saturday afternoon. Sitting in the cosy burger joint, we forgot that we were dining at an industrial estate. But with burgers like that, I doubt it matters where the eatery is.

Daddy and daughter approved!

BurgerLabo

213 Henderson Rd, #01-10 Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159553

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm

URL: burgerlabo.com

Instagram: burgerlabo

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining