 Calling K-Pop foodies: RJ's Adventure is here, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Calling K-Pop foodies: RJ's Adventure is here

Calling K-Pop foodies: RJ's Adventure is here
RJ's Adventure is running from June 1 to July 7 at participating malls.TNP PHOTOS: FARAH DALEY
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jun 03, 2024 04:19 pm

Here's something exciting for K-pop and food lovers: RJ's Summer Feast Adventure is now happening at participating malls!

Launched by UOL Malls and Line Friends, the event features activities centred around K-pop persona, RJ, created by BTS member Jin for the BT21 series.

Throughout the campaign, shoppers can embark on the RJ Food Trail to discover delectable dishes approved by the food-loving alpaca at participating UOL Malls: Kinex, United Square and Velocty@Novena Square.

Don’t know where to begin?

Grab a stamp booklet at the mall’s customer service counter and collect stamps by spending $10 or $20 at participating F&B outlets, including The Morning Catch Seafood (Kinex), Burnt Cones (United Square) and Nunsaram Korean Dessert Cafe (Velocity@Novena Square).

Collect stamp booklets at each mall's customer service counter.TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Each mall has its own unique booklet and you can redeem stamps from participating F&B outlets. Stamps can be obtained when you spend $10 or $20 at each store.

There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre
Singapore

There's something shady going on at People's Park Centre

Related Stories

Brilliant gift ideas for your loved ones this Christmas

Singaporeans hit the malls on shopping spree before GST hike

Singapore car in JB mall carpark stripped of all its wheels

After collecting five stamps, you can redeem a special-edition RJ Foodie Bowl.

The special-edition RJ Foodie Bowl.PHOTO: ELLIOT & CO

U-POPP (UOL Malls’ Power of Purchase Program) members who spend a minimum of $120 across all outlets in each mall can redeem a BT21 A4 Pouch. 

For those who spend at least $180, you can get a BT21 Tumbler. Different malls offer different colours.

The BT21 A4 Pouch and BT21 Tumbler.TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Members who spend at least $50 can unleash their creativity through workshops at the Summer Studio that will be held at United Square's Main Atrium from June 1 to 10 and Kinex Main Atrium from June 14 to 23.

In the first workshop, shoppers can choose 10 collectable stickers out of 60 and place them in a glass jar.

Shoppers can pick 10 of their favourite stickers and place them in a glass jar they can take home.TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

In the second, fans can fork out an additional $5 to design their T-shirt with exclusive Line Friends designs and customisable initials.

Members can customise their own tees at Summer Studio.TNP PHOTOS: FARAH DALEY

Other Line Friends merchandise will also be available at the pop-up store that is featured on a rolling basis at United Square and Kinex.

Visitors can snap a pic for the ‘gram with the 4m-tall RJ inflatable that was flown in from South Korea. It will make a special appearance at the two malls.

RJ's Adventure

Where: Kinex, United Square, and Velocity@Novena Square
When: June 1 to July 7
Info: Kinex website, United Square websiteVelocity@Novena Square website

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

shopping mallk-popfoodFood & Drink

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley