Calling K-Pop foodies: RJ's Adventure is here

Here's something exciting for K-pop and food lovers: RJ's Summer Feast Adventure is now happening at participating malls!

Launched by UOL Malls and Line Friends, the event features activities centred around K-pop persona, RJ, created by BTS member Jin for the BT21 series.

Throughout the campaign, shoppers can embark on the RJ Food Trail to discover delectable dishes approved by the food-loving alpaca at participating UOL Malls: Kinex, United Square and Velocty@Novena Square.

Don’t know where to begin?

Grab a stamp booklet at the mall’s customer service counter and collect stamps by spending $10 or $20 at participating F&B outlets, including The Morning Catch Seafood (Kinex), Burnt Cones (United Square) and Nunsaram Korean Dessert Cafe (Velocity@Novena Square).

Collect stamp booklets at each mall's customer service counter. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Each mall has its own unique booklet and you can redeem stamps from participating F&B outlets. Stamps can be obtained when you spend $10 or $20 at each store.

After collecting five stamps, you can redeem a special-edition RJ Foodie Bowl.

The special-edition RJ Foodie Bowl. PHOTO: ELLIOT & CO

U-POPP (UOL Malls’ Power of Purchase Program) members who spend a minimum of $120 across all outlets in each mall can redeem a BT21 A4 Pouch.

For those who spend at least $180, you can get a BT21 Tumbler. Different malls offer different colours.

The BT21 A4 Pouch and BT21 Tumbler. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Members who spend at least $50 can unleash their creativity through workshops at the Summer Studio that will be held at United Square's Main Atrium from June 1 to 10 and Kinex Main Atrium from June 14 to 23.

In the first workshop, shoppers can choose 10 collectable stickers out of 60 and place them in a glass jar.

Shoppers can pick 10 of their favourite stickers and place them in a glass jar they can take home. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

In the second, fans can fork out an additional $5 to design their T-shirt with exclusive Line Friends designs and customisable initials.

Members can customise their own tees at Summer Studio. TNP PHOTOS: FARAH DALEY

Other Line Friends merchandise will also be available at the pop-up store that is featured on a rolling basis at United Square and Kinex.

Visitors can snap a pic for the ‘gram with the 4m-tall RJ inflatable that was flown in from South Korea. It will make a special appearance at the two malls.

RJ's Adventure

Where: Kinex, United Square, and Velocity@Novena Square

When: June 1 to July 7

Info: Kinex website, United Square website, Velocity@Novena Square website