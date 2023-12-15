Brilliant gift ideas for your loved ones this Christmas

Paragon has a list of gifts for your special ones.

While some people dream of a white Christmas, friends of TNP dream of something a bit more specific.

Move over, generic clothes! There's a new wishlist in town and it's armed with vouchers.

"The clothes bought don’t reflect my style," said fashion-forward Chealsea Kiew, 22, on the prospect of receiving clothes.

Meanwhile, the pragmatic Prachi Kale, 22, said: "I can choose what I want by myself with vouchers."

Notable mentions from our survey include 16 students who snubbed fancy things, hoping instead for meaningful gifts like books, games and even a camera.

Sales provider Grace Bastasa, 32, ditched the water bottle and had her sights set on a camera.

From the enchanting Venchi to the luxurious Lanvin, we've got a line-up that would make Santa jealous.

Brand reps from Raffles City and Paragon spill the beans on what makes their products as irresistible as a cup of cocoa on a winter's night.

Raffles City: A CHRISTMAs Extravaganza

Venchi

Picture this: A Christmas Hamper Carillon with assorted chocolates that plays a magical tune. It's the Limited Edition Collection Andrew Bannecker x Venchi Carillon that plays this tune. Indulge in the Christmas Hamper Carillon with Assorted Chocolates and lose yourself in a delightful Christmas melody. It's a chocolate lover's dream come true.

The carillon plays a tune and contains an assortment of chocolates. PHOTO: VENCHI

KAVE HOME

Want to turn your home into a cosy Christmas haven? Kave Home's scented candles and diffusers are here to save the day. Transform your home into a winter wonderland with scented candles and diffusers. Crafted with premium ingredients, each set – Sweet Snow, Winter Mood, and Xmas Soul – promises to infuse your space with holiday cheer. They make the perfect gift, thanks to high-quality ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

KAVE HOME introduces the exclusive collection of scented candle and diffuser sets: Sweet Snow (left) and Xmas Soul. PHOTOS: KAVE HOME

Guerlain

Its advent calendar isn't just a gift, it's an experience. With a tropical winter theme, it's the ultimate Christmas pick for mMaison enthusiasts. "The advent calendar showcases Maison's top-selling collection," promises a spokesperson. Think of it as a tropical winter theme for those who Believe In Fantasy. Perfect for everyone because who wouldn't want a bit of luxury under the tree?

The advent calendar showcases Maison's top-selling collection. PHOTO: Guerlain

Avenue on 3 at paragon

If you're looking to take your shopping to the next level, Avenue on 3 at Paragon is your go-to.

Lanvin

Make a statement with Lanvin's Pencil Cat. Inspired by the boxes Jeanne Lanvin used for her pencils, this accessory is ideal for fashionistas who want to stand out at parties.

The Lanvin pencil cat is a perfect accessory to add an indelible charm. PHOTO: LANVIN

Rosantica

Here's putting an artistic touch to accessories. The tote bags, adorned with pearls, crystals, chains and brass are a must-have for fashion mavens who crave a touch of glam in their ensemble.

Founded in 2010, Rosantica is created by Michela Panero. PHOTO: ROSANTICA

Assouline

Parisian luxury meets culture with Assouline. Check out the pop-up store for a curated selection of collectible books. They are perfect for home-proud jet-setters who appreciate the aesthetics.

Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. PHOTO: ASSOULINE

Dr Barbara Sturm

The highly-anticipated Advent Calendar 2023 is a treasure trove of Dr Sturm's most-loved products, housed in a beautiful jewellery armour-inspired gift box. It's the ultimate holiday gift whether you're giving yourself or a loved one a festive treat.

Dr Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2023 features hyaluronic serum, super anti-aging hand cream, super anti-aging neck and decollete cream, as well as super anti-aging eye cream. PHOTO: DR. BARBARA STURM

Patchi

Sweeten your holidays with Patchi's Christmas bliss chocolate gift. Paragon's premium chocolate store Patchi offers a festive box of an 80-piece mix of milk, dark and white chocolate. Studded with delightful morsels such as pistachio and orange peel, the chocolate pieces also come layered with sweet extras including pomegranate jam and gianduja cream. The sweetest deal of all? TNP is giving away three boxes of the Patchi chocolate gifts. Check out our Facebook post for more details.

It contains chocolates with almonds, hazelnuts, crisped rice, crispy crêpes, jam, cream, dark biscuits, raisins, orange peel, coffee, cream, pistachio, wafer and spread. PHOTO: PATCHI

In the spirit of giving, make this celebration unforgettable with gifts that speak volumes.

Retiree Tan Boen Hian, a 76-year-old who knows what truly matters, said: "At this age, I have everything I need. All I want is love from my family and friends."