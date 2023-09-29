Cottagecore bistro gives chill vibes and delicious bites

After closing its original space at Sunset Way in early 2022, Summer Hill has found a new home in Orchard Road.

The French bistro now boasts a 60-seater cottagecore aesthetic dining space that is relaxing and Instagram-worthy.

But while the decor has certainly improved, how was the food?

We started with Duck Fat Fries ($8) – medium-cut fries glazed with duck fat aioli and parmigiano Reggiano cheese. I requested for paprika on the side so the kid could enjoy it spice-free.

Whilst it may seem pricey, the Classic Roast Chicken ($62; large whole chicken good for 3-4 pax), is a hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, which goes through a 24-hour brine before being herb butter roasted. With a 45-minute wait time, pre-order is recommended.

Classic Roast Chicken ($62)

The chicken was so juicy, tender and tasty that we hardly dipped it in the homemade glaze. It felt like an elevated version of the iconic Thai grilled chicken.

My favourite, though, was their Mussels Normandy ($32) – live Bouchot mussels from France in a delectable creamy white wine sauce.

Mussels Normandy ($32). Be sure to soak up the flavours using the side of grilled sourdough bread.

The mussels were sweet and tender, and the use of bok choy was a delicious surprise. It was refreshing to see local produce used in traditional French recipes.

Bacon & Mushroom Fettuccini Alfredo ($26) had the perfect ingredient-to-pasta ratio, with generous amounts of smoky bacon and mushroom. This was Sarah’s favourite dish, by far.

Bacon & Mushroom Fettuccini Alfredo ($26).

We enjoyed the food so much, we had to try a dessert even though we were stuffed. We shared a Chocolate & Stout Sundae ($18). There was something special about the vanilla ice cream they used; it had a chewy texture and paired well with chunks of chocolate brownie-cake.

Chocolate & Stout Sundae ($18).

From the French countryside aesthetics to the delicious food and great service, there’s lots to like about Summer Hill. I’ll certainly be back for more mussels and pasta.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Summer Hill

442 Orchard Road, #02-17, Singapore 238879 (Claymore Connect/Orchard Hotel)

Open Wednesday to Sunday (Lunch 11.30am – 2.30pm; Dinner 6pm – 10.30pm)

www.summerhill.sg

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.