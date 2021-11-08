Don't miss your chance to win a $5 foodpanda voucher

Are you ready to embark on a new mouth-watering food journey with foodpanda?

Find out how you can save on your next meal by joining The New Paper x foodpanda giveaway, which takes place on Mondays and Tuesdays over three weeks this month.

New users of the online food and grocery delivery platform stand a chance to win a $5 foodpanda voucher by scanning the QR code in this article and answering a quiz correctly.

Each week's contest is themed around food and drink items that can be found on the foodpanda app.

The first week's contest starts today and will end on Nov 10 at 10am.

The subsequent two contests end on Nov 17 and 24 at 10am.

There are 400 vouchers to be won each week.

VOUCHER CODE SENT VIA SMS

Winners will receive their $5 foodpanda voucher discount code in an SMS sent by Singapore Press Holdings on Nov 12, 19 and 26. It is valid till Dec 31 for one-time use only. No extension will be entertained.

It is not applicable with other discount codes nor cash redeemable. It is, however, valid platform-wide on the foodpanda app.

Individual restaurants' terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit readsph.sg/foodpanda

With more than 18,000 restaurants and shops on the platform, foodpanda delivers everything from food you love to everyday items you need.

Meanwhile, pandamart, which provides online grocery shopping, delivers over 5,000 products from brands such as Marks & Spencer, 7-Eleven and more in under 30 minutes through the foodpanda app and is available for delivery 24 hours.