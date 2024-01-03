New year, new nosh

New range of cakes available at Lobby Lounge.

Mark Jan 12 on your calendar because chef Jason Goh will unveil a new range of cakes and pastries at The Lobby Lounge (InterContinental Singapore, Tel: 6825-1008 or singapore.intercontinental.com/dine/lobby-lounge).

Highlights include Peanut Banana Cake (peanut butter cream, banana pound and a layer of peanut praline) and Bourbon Vanilla Tart (almond frangipane, fruit coulis and vanilla custard in a sablee crust).

Also new is the Blooming Abundance Afternoon Tea set (from $52, available till April 17), featuring Asian flavours (drunken chicken with leek, celery and Hua Tiao Chiew, and mini abalone onblue pea glutinous rice) and sweets including the Tropical Violet Tartlet and blood peach financier.

Mini chocolate tart. PHOTO: HAPPY LOW CARB TIME

Those on a keto diet and craving sweets, here’s an alternative: Baker X’s next resident is Happy Low Carb Time (@happylowcarbtime on Instagram).

You’ll find an array of low sugar desserts available from Jan 8 to Feb 28.

Baker Lucy Asnum will have her signature items, such as Lychee Rose cake ($9 per slice) and Ondeh Ondeh cake ($9 a slice) with keto gula melaka sauce.

Other new bakes include Pandan Orh Nee Cake ($9 per slice) and Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake ($9.50 per slice).

If you want to balance the sweets with savouries, there are items such as Cheesy Curry Chicken Pizza ($5 per slice) and Garlic Butter Cream Cheese Bun ($7).

Baker X is located at Orchard Central (#04-29).

Shiro Mirugai Sashimi. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

There’s a new seasonal menu at Sushi Tei.

The winter menu is called Fuyu and the star item is Shiro Mirugai sashimi ($20.80, geoduck from Aichi Prefecture). With this dish, you’ll get a sweet and briny crunchy bite.

Another highlight is the grain-fed wagyu, courtesy of premium Australian brand Jack’s Creek. The Jack’s Creek Wagyu don ($29.80) has striploin pan-fried and paired with salmon roe and mushroom.

The winter menu is available till Feb 29.

Truffle Mega Chashu Ramen. PHOTO: RE&S

It is going to be quite aromatic each time you walk past Ramen Kiou because the chain is celebrating the truffle.

Osaka’s Ramen Kiou at Jurong Point and Nex offer truffle in its Seafood Ramen ($22.90), Hamaguri Ramen ($19.90, in truffle-infused dashi broth with a heap of hamaguri clams) and Truffle Mega Chashu Ramen ($22.90, in dashi broth with hamaguri clams topped with chashu).

There's more.

You can also order truffle fried gyoza and truffle fried edamame at $5.90 each (usually $6.90).

These items are available from now till March 4.

Haemul Buchujeon. PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Popular Korean restaurant Myung Ga II has opened a new outlet at 28 Tanjong Pagar Rd, and with it, its menu of favourites.

The Haemul Buchujeon ($20) combines crispiness with umami, and the Al Tang ($23, fish roe stew) is something not found in many places.

Unlike at the Bukit Timah Plaza outlet, you can order barbecue here.

The Tanjong Pagar outlet is open Tuesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9.30pm (walk-in only).