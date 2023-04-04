From halal Omakase to a BBQ feast: 7 great options for breaking fast

Home-cooked meals are great for breaking fast, but when you’re in the mood for restaurant fare, here are seven choices for iftar meals — one for each day of the week.

The giant nasi ambeng from Deli Hub is quite a sight. It is delivered on a plastic disc big enough to cover half a dining table, and weighs so much that it requires muscles and a prayer.

But aside from being the perfect social media post, it is also tasty.

The viral version is big enough for 15, at $488. There is a petite version for up to four at $128, although you need to order two sets for it to be delivered.

You’ll get a mountain of blue pea rice, with begedils, udang sambal, sambal eggs, satay, beef rendang and fried chicken wings.

Best of all — the ooohs and the aaahs when your friends and family see this!

To order, head to www.delihub.com.sg.

Kuroge A5 Wagyu. PHOTO: CHARR'D

Here’s a new option for Ramadan: Charr’d is Singapore’s first halal restaurant to fire up the A5 Kuroge Wagyu beef from the Mie Prefecture.

Cuts available include ribeye ($48), sirloin ($38) and tenderloin ($58). If you like variety, order the Heavenly Meat Board ($198, good for up to four), which offers you a few cuts, accompanied by a choice of two sauces.

Charr’d is located at 324F Changi Road, and is open Tuesdays to Sundays 11am to 10pm. For reservations, visit https://linktr.ee/charrdsteakhouse.

Ceviche of Hokkaido scallop. PHOTO: ELFUEGO BY COLLIN'S

Omakase for iftar?

Elfuego is introducing what could be Singapore’s first halal Omakase menu.

Dishes include Ceviche of Hokkaido scallop, lobster pasta and pan-roasted barramundi.

This eight-course menu is available for dine-in till April 21, except on eve of, and public holidays.

You’ll need to make reservations at least a day in advance via https://elfuego.sg/reservations

Elfuego is located at #02-216 Jewel Changi Airport.

Kampung Kerabu of the Day. PHOTO: DAYS HOTEL BY WYNDHAM SINGAPORE AT ZHONGSHAN PARK

A buffet is one good way to break fast.

At 21 on Rajah (Days Hotel by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park, tel: 6808-6847, www.21onrajah.com), the spread includes Asian classics and its signature Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Highlights include chilli crab-style sauce with mantou, belado paru with long bean, slow-roasted US prime rib-eye in mixed spice marinade, baba ganoush, lamb moussaka and Moroccan chicken rabat tagine.

The traditional iftar rice porridge, bubur lambuk, is also served at the buffet, which costs $62 on weekends, and $72 on weekends.

Ramadan 2023 Buffet BBQ Highlights. PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

Two Holiday Inn hotels here are offering exciting iftar options.

At Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s Atrium restaurant, it’s a BBQ Feast.

Highlights include whole spice roast baby lamb, available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is a meal in itself — it comes with pita bread, sambal belacan, spicy kicap manis, yoghurt dip and tomato salsa with jalapeno.

On other nights, you’ll get lamb chops and rib eye, lamb leg or turkey breast from the carving station.

Options from the Malay cuisine spread include gado-gado, ayam masak merah, and ikan assam pedas.

There is a 50 per cent discount for now, so the meal — 5.30pm to 9.30pm — is at $55 (usual price $110) from Sunday to Thursday, and $64 (usual price $128) on Friday and Saturday.

For reservations, send a Whatsapp message to 9114-0258, or e-mail atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com.

Santapan Ramadan Buffet at Window on the Park. PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ORCHARD CITY CENTRE

Over at Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre), its Santapan Ramadan buffet ($73 Monday to Thursday, $83 Friday to Sunday) offers Malay cuisine on the line with traditional dishes such as ulam salad, ayam bakar sambal kicap and soto ayam soup.

On the Asian front, expect dishes such as kimchi fried rice and Singapore chilli crab.

You’ll also get a free flow of bandung.

If you’re active on social media, take part in the hotel’s social media contest, and you could win a one-night's stay with breakfast for two. Get the details from the servers.

Chicken tikka mini sub. PHOTO: ALL THINGS DELICIOUS

All Things Delicious lives up to its name. It is a bakery-cafe with yummy baked goods and comfort foods.

For Ramadan, there is a range of items, from a spicy Harissa organic kampung chicken with sausage filling to petite bundt cakes.

But the highlight is the mini sub sandwiches ($54.90 for 10). There is a choice of fillings — chicken tikka (12-hour marinated chicken with sriracha mayo, cucumbers and pickled shallots) or roast beef (with dijonnaise and caramelised onions).

These work when you’re breaking fast with a bunch of people.

The cafe is located at 34 Arab St #01-01, but is currently closed for renovations. To order, head to allthingsdelicious.sg, call 6980-3278 or e-mail hello@allthingsdelicious.sg