It can get hot at Mr Mookata with the meats on grill

If you’re looking for a vibrant dining experience with a dash of entertainment, Mr Mookata Plus is the place to go.

The Singapore’s spin on the popular Bangkok eatery Sathanee Mee Hoi brings a blend of hearty mookata fare and eye-catching service.

Nestled in the tranquil Phoenix Park, Mr Mookata Plus offers a spacious setting with an indoor area and two large outdoor zones, making it an ideal place for groups and families.

With buffet pricing that’s easy on the wallet – $21.90 on weekdays and $29.90 on weekends – you’re in for a feast without breaking the bank. Kids pay half that.

And with over 50 food items and 20 drink options, there’s something for everyone.

Despite the wait staff comprising hunks in jeans, the atmosphere was surprisingly family-friendly.

Some of the items included in the buffet.

Seafood lovers would enjoy the fresh fish, prawn and scallop, and the optional $3 lala hot pot upgrade was a standout, featuring a rich soup base packed with fresh clams.

For young diners, the double cheese dip – a mix of nacho cheese and mozzarella – is a sure hit, just like the cheese tofu and sweet prawn.

The double cheese dip – a mix of nacho cheese and mozzarella.

Some of the bacon items were a bit too salty for my taste but the exceptional chili dips made up for it. The sweet mild spicy, special Thai chili, spicy garlic, and big spicy sauces were all flavourful, with the two spiciest being my personal favourites.

The dipping sauces took the meal to the next level.

The menu could benefit from a greater variety of beef cuts even though the lone option of sliced beef was decent enough. I was pleasantly surprised to see shishamo on the list.

The shishamo was a nice addition to the mookata spread.

Weekends at Mr Mookata are particularly lively, with the service primarily handled by the hunks, who are adept at balancing their roles as servers and entertainers. The menu featured fun extras like "feed me", "queen raise", prawn-peeling service and "princess carry", where the hunks lifted diners to their seats.

It was my daughter Sarah's birthday.

If you forget to take a birthday cake to the restaurant, the dessert options included a light Japanese cheese cake ($18.80) and smaller cakes at $2.90.

Sarah had four hunks serenading her and presenting her with mini cakes. It was a joyous and memorable occasion for the whole family.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Mr Mookata Plus

320 Tanglin Road, Phoenix Park, Singapore 247980

Open 3pm to 1.30am daily

Instagram: @mrmookataplus

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.