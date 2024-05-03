Kai Duck brings a modern twist to Cantonese classics

Ever wanted to try duck in every which way imaginable? At Kai Duck, a spin-off of the acclaimed Kai Garden, you can do just that.

Helmed by the esteemed group executive chef Fung Chi Keung, the modern casual dining outlet promises an exhilarating journey through traditional flavours with contemporary flair.

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing their offerings, starting my meal with the Peking Duck Salad Hand Roll ($7.80). The Kai Duck signature dish makes for a delightful marriage of textures and flavours.

The crispiness of the spring roll skin encases succulent shreds of Peking duck, complemented by the refreshing crunch of cucumber and lettuce. The Japanese sesame sauce and seaweed flakes elevate the dish, adding layers of umami that tantalise the palate. It’s a refreshing starter suitable for those seeking a light yet satisfying introduction to Kai Duck’s repertoire.

Also among the signature dishes was the Pan-fried Carrot Cake ($16.80), which redefines tradition with a slight contemporary twist. Chef Fung transforms the classic Cantonese carrot cake into a savoury masterpiece reminiscent of pizza.

Pan-fried Carrot Cake. PHOTO: KAI DUCK

The reduction in flour results in a lighter texture, allowing the flavours of the radish to shine through. Topped with bacon bits and drizzled with chilli sauce, each bite offers a harmonious blend of smokiness and spice. It’s a perfect dish for diners craving a nostalgic yet unique culinary experience.

Aside from Kai Duck’s signature dishes, I also tried some of its new menu items.

The Pizza Peking Duck ($29.80) promises a symphony of decadence. Crispy Peking duck skin, onion and cheese harmonise atop a bed of flour crackers, creating a medley of textures and flavours.

Pizza Peking Duck. PHOTO: KAI DUCK

Accompanied by a rich, creamy mayonnaise sauce, each bite is an explosion of savoury goodness. This reinvention of a beloved classic is ideal for diners seeking a hearty yet unconventional feast.

On to the mains. The Braised Fish Maw with Radish in Claypot ($38) marries winter melon, fish maw and turkey ham, resulting in a symphony of flavours that dance on the palate.

Braised Fish Maw with Radish in Claypot. PHOTO: KAI DUCK

Notably high in collagen, this dish is a luxurious treat perfect for those seeking nourishment with a side of indulgence.

I also ordered the Deep-Fried Cod Fish with Hail Vinegar Sauce ($22.80), which presents a harmonious blend of East and West. Bite-sized cubes of Norwegian cod fish are paired with a handcrafted vinaigrette featuring Italian vinegar and zesty pomelo. The juxtaposition of flavours is a revelation, offering a refreshing twist on traditional Cantonese fare.

Deep-fried Cod Fish with Hail Vinegar Sauce. PHOTO: KAI DUCK

I greatly enjoyed my meal at Kai Duck and left with my seams near bursting. But what’s most impressive is that chef Fung’s menu has something for everyone – particularly helpful when you’re looking for a place to take your family for a nice dinner.

The Pizza Peking Duck and Deep-Fried Cod Fish with Hail Vinegar Sauce were conceptualised with children in mind. After all, what better way to entice a young one’s appetite than a pizza-like dish and something deep-fried?

On the other hand, the Braised Fish Maw with Radish in Claypot is sure to be a hit with older patrons as every ingredient in the dish melts in your mouth, foregoing the need for much chewing.

All in all, whether you’re a traditionalist yearning for nostalgia, an adventurous epicurean seeking new culinary horizons, or just looking for somewhere to take a family full of picky eaters, Kai Duck beckons with open arms, promising a feast for the senses.

Kai Duck

391 Orchard Road, #05-10/11 Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

Monday to Friday: 11.30am to 10pm

Weekends and public holidays: 11am to 10pm

Website: kaiduck.com.sg

Instagram: @kaigardensg