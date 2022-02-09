In the mood for love... and food

Every day is Valentine’s Day but if you’re flushed with the throes of romance, here are some suggestions of places that will make your Valentine meal just a little more special.

Twogather

Fat Belly Social Steakhouse

21A Boon Tat Street

Reservations: www.fatbellysg.com



Fat Belly Social Steakhouse’s Conscious Coupling set menu is only available as a dine-in option, from Feb 12 to Feb 14.



The meal will have the expected romantic items - oysters, and the classic dessert Eton Mess.



It will also have dishes such as Spanish Mackerel (raw mackerel slices and refreshing kohlrabi with a horseradish buttermilk sauce) and Lobster Tortellin.



The highlight is the Balsamic Glazed Short Ribs, with grain-fed 100 days Australian short rib slow braised, then charcoal grilled.



The Conscious Coupling Valentine’s Day menu is $238 per couple; and you add $80 per person for wine pairing.



The Gyu Bar

30 Stevens Road, #01-08

Reservations: 9150-3164 or e-mail: reservations@thegyubar.com.sg

Wagyu Uni Chirashi Bento PHOTO: THE GYU BAR

Love romance, love uni and love beef? Combine it all with The Gyu Bar’s Wagyu Uni Chirashi Bento ($65), available for dine-in, or takeaway.



And to add to the romance - the Kagoshima A5 chuck rib cubes are lightly torched and arranged into the shape of a heart.



Then toppings such as Hokkaido uni, ikura, and diced takuan are added.



This is available till Feb 14. If you want to add to your meal, visit http://bit.ly/GyuBarMenu for the menu.



Fat Cow

Camden Medical Centre, #01-01/02

Reservations: 6735-0308

Surf & Turf Donburi PHOTO: FAT COW

For those with plans for a romantic Valentine’s Day, start it early with a romantic lunch.



Fat Cow’s Valentine’s Day offerings feature their famous Miyazaki A4 grilled on binchotan and served with their signature ‘Fat Rice’ (featuring premium Japanese rice mixed with kombu, truffle and wagyu fat rendered from their own beef).



There are two selections: Surf & Turf Donburi ($138) with lobster tail and claw paired with wagyu and rice; and the Wagyu & Truffle Donburi ($118) which pairs Miyazaki A4 wagyu and plump grains of Fat Rice with a crispy truffle croquette, foie gras and fresh shavings of winter black truffle.



This set lunch is available till Feb 15, both as dine-in and as a takeaway and delivery. Head to their website (www.fatcow.com.sg) for more information.



Shabestan Singapore

The Pier @ Robertson, #01-13

Reservations: https://www.shabestan.sg/reservation

Shabestan's Persian Kebabs Platter PHOTO: SHABESTAN SINGAPORE

A Middle-Eastern meal is one of the sexiest experiences you may have, so it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.



Shabestan Singapore offers a five-course menu ($98 per person) that comes with a glass of wine or prosecco and Amuse-Bouche.



The highlight is the Persian Kebabs Platter which includes Shabestan’s signature Lamb Kubideh, Chicken Masti, Tekeh Masti, Prawn and Fish Kebabs.



The meal ends with a three-layered Rose Cheesecake.



This menu is available till Feb 14.



Pura Brasa

Guoco Tower, #01-16

Reservations: www.purabrasa.com/en/singapore

Pura Brasa's Valentine's DayTruffles PHOTO: PURA BRASA

Another romantic cuisine is Spanish, and one of the more popular Spanish restaurants in Singapore is Pura Brasa.



Also, if you’re both not on work from home that day, and are both in the CBD, this will be an easy restaurant to get to.



Here, the Josper Grill is king, so the Josper Grilled Razor Clams ($28 for two pieces) is good, and also the Josper Grilled Mediterranean Seabass (from $43).



But for Valentine’s, get the Earl Grey Truffles with Chocolate Crunch ($10) too. It features a dark chocolate ganache made with 85 per cent cacao, chocolate coated walnut crunch and edible dried rose petals.



Have dinner from 5pm to 6.45pm on Feb 12 to Feb 14, and you’ll get a free glass of Cava.

Sweets for my Sweet

Lady M

Order via https://ladym.com.sg

Lady M's Valentine’s Day Cake Set for two. PHOTO: LADY M

From Feb 11 to Feb 14, Lady M offers a Valentine’s Day Cake Set for two (from $39).



Each set comes with two heart-shaped cakes - a Framboise au Chocolat and a Signature Mille Crepe.



There are also two drinks of choice, or a celebratory bottle of Bruno Paillard Premiére Cuvée Extra Brut (375ml).



You can have this as a dine-in option or just have it delivered. The delivery charge is subject to vendor rates, but if you order more than $200 before GST, delivery is free.



Swensen’s

Order via www.shop.swensens.com.sg





Valentine’s Day ice cream. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S SINGAPORE

This makes a nice gift for a sweetheart with a sweet tooth.



Swensen’s has two options - Love (the limited-time Lychee Rose ice cream dotted with lychee bits) and Passion (with Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream).



These are only available while stocks last, and you can find it at all Swensen’s and Earle Swensen’s outlets.

Friend Zone

Binary

390 Orchard Road, #01-01A

Reservations: Call 9363-0101 or e-mail: info@binary0101.sg

Homemade Kubaneh Bread. PHOTO: BINARY

So you don’t have a Valentine’s Day date. So what?

Gather a few friends and head to Binary, because just on Feb 13 and 14, there is a special promotion for tables of three to five persons. Dine-in guests in groups of three, four or five will get discounts of 30, 40, and 50 per cent respectively on food and selected beverages.



Popular choices at the gastro-bar include the Homemade Kubaneh Bread ($14), Octopus Lao Gan Ma Chilli Crisp ($28) and Gambas Al Ajillo ($18).



It is gimmicky, but hey, a discount is a discount. So if you’re alone, call a few friends and have a singles night out.