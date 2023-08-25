A pantry your kids will love

Nothing says ‘kid-friendly’ like being greeted with coloured pencils and activity sheets. Parents rejoice as the kids have something to do while waiting for food that doesn’t include screen time.

To many, Anchorpoint is that little mall opposite IKEA on Alexandra Road fondly remembered for its outlet shopping.

Fast forward to 2023, and it has undergone a major revamp and now boasts popular cafes like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and our current favourite, The Marmalade Pantry.

We had lunch there when they first opened a few months ago and my daughter constantly requests we return to have her favourite mac and cheese (Pro tip: Add mushrooms!).

When we heard that kids below 10 years of age can dine for free with every paying adult, we had to check it out.

Marmalade mac and cheese.

The Marmalade mac and cheese ($25) came piping hot in the baking pan and believe me when I say this is not just for kids to enjoy.

Take a bite and you will experience an umami explosion of creamy cheesy goodness.

Kimchi steak fried rice.

The kimchi steak fried rice ($28) was served medium rare which was tender and flavourful.

I enjoyed the fried rice grainy with a mild spice and tanginess from the kimchi. Mix everything in a spoonful and top with a bit of nori for a satisfying bite.

Pan-seared scallop and prawn pasta.

The pan-seared scallop and prawn pasta ($30) is the thing to have if you love seafood.

This non-spicy pasta, prepared al dente in a rich prawn bisque sauce, is served with big juicy scallops and prawns with just the right amount of sear.

Kid’s Corner menu.

All the mains were delicious, and with each order, children 10 years and below get to enjoy a free meal from their Kid’s Corner menu (including a scoop of ice cream).

The first thing we noticed was the generous portion size of the kid’s meals.

Choices include mushroom tomato pasta (vegetarian), crispy chicken nuggets and fries, grilled ham and cheese toast and creamy chicken pasta.

Everything was prepared fresh, served hot and tasted good, but my daughter’s pick by far was the creamy chicken pasta.

Generous chicken chunks with a creamy cheesy sauce made this a winner, perhaps because it is similar to her all-time favourite mac and cheese.

I found myself stealing quite a few bites of this.

Earl Grey lychee freeze.

The manager also recommended Earl Grey lychee freeze ($9.50) and The Marmalade carrot cake ($12) for dessert.

The ice blended Earl Grey tea with lychee was refreshing and lightly sweetened. The cake was a beautiful interplay of flavours of carrot sweetness, cinnamon and spice, topped with velvet smooth cream cheese and walnuts.

We had a great meal experience. Every dish was delightful.

The kids dine free promotion (exclusive to Anchorpoint branch), features generously portioned meals, and underscores The Marmalade Pantry’s commitment to creating a family-friendly environment. Be sure to pop by before it ends on Sept 30.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

The Marmalade Pantry, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.