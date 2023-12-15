Thai Supermarket’s food street offers six enticing new finds

Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex was the go-to place for Thai ingredients and snacks but it closed in April. Thankfully, it has relocated to Aperia Mall, offering a modern, air-conditioned space, along with improved amenities and parking.

What’s most attractive about the new place is that it boasts a Thai Food Street, with six enticing Thai-inspired food and beverage options: Folks Collective, Slurp, Good Gai, Thai Yum Mee, Yung Yung and Talad Thai Banana. My daughter Sarah and I stopped by for lunch to explore these new offerings.

We started off with Flower Crab Yum ($28) from Folks Collective. We added salmon and prawn sashimi at $8 each. The salad had a spicy kick, with raw marinated flower crab, prawn and salmon sashimi mixed with lime, chilli, palm sugar and fish sauce. It was a bit sweet for my taste, but the chilli added heat, and the freshness of the seafood was unmistakable.

Flower Crab Yum from Folks Collective.

Moving on, we savoured the Pad Mama Tobiko Lava ($16.90) from Slurp featuring Mama instant noodles stir-fried with aromatic grilled prawns and a generous heap of tobiko. The portion was substantial, making it an ideal dish for sharing. The highlight for me was the spicy seafood sauce.

Pad Mama Tobiko Lava from Slurp offered a substantial portion for sharing.

Sarah thoroughly enjoyed the Boat Noodles from Slurp (Pork – $10.90, Beef – $11.90). The noodles were soft and chewy and the dish consisted of pork slices, meatballs, crispy wonton skin and a broth reminiscent of kway chap soup, unlike the traditional pork blood-thickened boat noodles commonly found in Thailand.

Sarah thoroughly enjoyed the Pork Boat Noodles from Slurp.

At Good Gai, a clever play on “Good Guy”, we had gai (chicken in Thai). The fried chicken is available in either Thai or Hat Yai style, with choices ranging from mid-wings to chicken cutlets starting from just $6.90.

Both styles were flavourful. The Thai style had seasoning reminiscent of Bangkok’s street eats, while the Hat Yai variant had a heavier garlic and onion taste, and was topped with fried shallots. I found the mid-wings to be juicier, while the cutlets were a convenient grab-and-go snack.

(From top) The Thai and Hat Yai styles from Good Gai were both equally delicious.

An interesting dish caught my eye at Thai Yum Mee – Chiang Rai Noodles ($7.90), a surprisingly light and refreshing dish with a delicate sauce, minced pork and salad. Freshly squeezed lime added a hint of acidity and helped balance the flavours. It was like a Thai-style spaghetti bolognese.

Chiang Rai Noodles from Thai Yum Mee.

We also ordered a Mango Slushie ($4.90), which had bits of mango and was served ice-cold. The drink did not overdose on the sugar, so you could taste the natural sweetness of the fruit. Notably, the noodle bowl cleverly doubled as the lid for the slushie cup, creating an interesting pairing. The combination seemed perfect for a hot day or for those on the move – a convenient and enjoyable treat to savour on the go.



For dessert, we bought a mixed box of five flavours of Thai buns from Yung Yung. These buns were toasted till crisp, yet were soft and tender, and oozed with yummy fillings. Some of our favourites would be the Thai Milk Tea ($3.80), Peanut Butter ($3) and Milky Milk ($3.50).

Five toasted Thai buns from Yung Yung.

Saving the best for last, we couldn’t resist indulging in the deep-fried treats from Talad Thai Banana. The Mixed Bag ($6) is a delightful assortment featuring banana, sweet potato balls and yam chips. The sweet potato balls, with their hollow yet flavourful crispy-chewy crust, left a lasting impression. The yam chips were thick disc-like chunks packed with flavour, and the fried banana emerged as a standout, with consistency in its batter. Without a doubt, this stall surpassed the original fried banana shop in Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex.



We really enjoyed our visit to Thai Supermarket’s Thai Food Street, and we believe it has the potential to emerge as “Little Thailand 2.0”.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Thai Supermarket (Aperia Mall)

12 Kallang Avenue, Mall, #01-20 Aperia Mall, Singapore 339511

https://www.thaisupermarket.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/thaisupermarketsg/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.