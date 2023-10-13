Travel with Kapitan to experience sumptuous Slavic cuisine in S'pore

Living in a “melting pot” city like Singapore comes with the perks of easily exploring global cuisines.

Recently, we stumbled upon Slavic cuisine, a delightful fusion of Russian, Ukrainian, and Eastern European flavours that was entirely new to us. Uncertain but intrigued, we decided to dive in!

The restaurant, aptly named Kapitan, immerses diners in a ship-themed ambiance. The atmosphere is set amid upbeat Russian music, with fishing nets hanging overhead and walls adorned with Russian trinkets, posters, and antique collectibles.

We began our meal with a Ukranian Borscht $14.90, a traditional Eastern European dish characterized by its deep red colour largely from the beetroot used, creating a slightly sweet and earthy flavour. It was served with a side of rye bread.

The vegetable stock was a tad mild in flavour for my Asian taste buds, but it served as a pleasant start to the meal. Light but appetizing.

Ukranian Borscht ($14.90).

The Shuba Herring $13.90 was served with clear instructions from the lady boss: “Do not mix; eat like cake”.

This layered potato salad was loaded with beetroot, carrot, eggs, spring onion, sour cream, and best of all, salted herring.

Shuba Herring ($13.90).

Next up was a colourful Combo Platter ($17.90) of “Angmoh Dumplings”, each colour signifying a different meat and flavour.

Competing with my daughter for the dumplings, I was lucky to enjoy the Black (Beef), Green (Lamb) and the Orange (Pork). The dumpling skins were bite tender, and each variant was distinctive enough to tell apart.

A platter of eight Pelmeni (Russian dumplings aka “Angmoh Dumplings”; $17.90)

In addition to the eight flavours, they also serve two local flavours: Mala and salted egg. We tried the Salted Egg Pelmeni $11.90 (5 pcs), and boy, were they good. I loved the fried curry leaves atop the meaty dumplings covered in a thin layer of salted egg sauce that was more savoury than sweet.

Salted Egg Pelmeni ($11.90)

For those feeling hungry, I would suggest trying the Zharkoe ($27.90), a traditional Slavic stew served in a bread bowl.

Chef Vadim goes easy on the sauce and salt to let the natural flavours of the ingredients shine through. Generous chunks of potatoes, mushroom, pork chunks, cheese and parsley, all inside a bread bowl. A hearty dish.

Zharkoe ($27.90). A traditional Slavic stew served in a bread bowl.

At this point we were stuffed, but there was no way we could leave without trying their Instagram worthy “folded pizza”.

Cherburek ($22.90) is a cheese and white mushroom pastry. Chef Vadim whispers to us his secret ingredient to make this unique texture and bubbly crust… “Vodka”. Of course.

Cherburek ($22.90), a cheese and white mushroom pastry that's perfect for sharing.

For dessert we had a slice of Medovik ($12.90), layered Slavic honey cake made in-house. Decadent and heavy, it had honey and caramel flavours, and I picked up some hints of lotus biscoff too.

Medovik ($12.90), layered Slavic honey cake.

Last but not least, we had a serving of Syrniki ($12.90), or cottage cheese pancakes. Thick but soft with a tinge of tartness, and served with fresh blue berries, orange marmalade and condensed milk.

Although delicious, I would not have this as a dessert after a heavy meal. To me, this would make a hearty, high-protein breakfast instead.

Syrniki ($12.90), cottage cheese pancakes.

Kapitan really opened our eyes to Slavic cuisine, and we'll be back to try other dishes on the menu, especially the Mala dumplings.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Kapitan Bar & Restaurant

32 Maxwell Road, Maxwell Chambers, 01-05

https://www.instagram.com/kapitan.sg/

https://kapitanbar.com/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.