Unforgettable culinary journey at Miraku

Nestled within the vibrant setting of Icon Village, Miraku beckons diners to embark on a culinary odyssey unlike any other.

From the moment I stepped through the doors, it was evident that Miraku is more than just a restaurant – it's an immersive cultural experience. The ambiance exudes sophistication, with understated Japanese decor.

My Miraku Premium Omakase dinner course ($228) kicked off with a series of house appetisers, each presenting a glimpse into Chef Chef Hei Chee Chon's culinary vision.

The first bite, a delicate white fish amuse-bouche, elicited curiosity.

But it was the second – a beetroot cracker adorned with caviar – that truly captivated my senses. The initial taste of beetroot gave way to the buttery richness of the caviar, with the cracker lending just the right amount of crunch to the more-ish bite that melted in my mouth.

The seasonal dishes that followed introduced a unique interplay of flavours and textures.

The kumquat and micro tomato palate cleanser injected a refreshing contrast to the whelk and sea grapes, which carried a brininess that transported me to the ocean's edge.

Tsubugai (whelk) with umi budo (sea grapes, Japanese tomatoes and kumquat)

Then came the word that would get meat-lovers excited: wagyu.

The tender A4 wagyu beef, bathed in an onsen egg bath, was absolutely delicious – making me glad I got over my reluctance to mix the two ingredients that are separately great on their own. The meat melted effortlessly in my mouth, trailing layers of flavours that danced on my palate.

A4 wagyu beef

The sushi course was a display of freshness and innovation, with each piece meticulously crafted to showcase the essence of the sea. From the delicate yuzu-infused bite to the torched golden ice snapper that teased the senses, it was a play of flavours that was unforgettable.

The uni ikura bowl paired beautifully the creamy richness of the uni with the delicate pop of ikura, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that lingered long after the last bite had been savoured.

Uni ikura bowl

The signature dish, a decadent chutoro crowned with a luscious egg yolk sauce and adorned with mountain wasabi, was a work of art in its own right. With each delicate slice, I was treated to a crescendo of flavours – rich, buttery and utterly sublime.

Chutoro (medium-fat tuna) with egg yolk sauce and mountain wasabi

Amid the fancy showcase was the down-to-earth Castella-style tamagoyaki. But the seemingly simple dish belied the years of dedication and refinement that went into its creation. From its fluffy texture to its subtle sweetness, every element was meticulously crafted to perfection, leaving an indelible impression on my palate.

Castella-style tamagoyaki

As I dined, my host regaled me with tales of Miraku's commitment to excellence, jokingly remarking that everything – from the ingredients to the decor – was sourced from Japan, save for the chef himself.

For those eager to embark on their own culinary adventure, Miraku offers a range of course options including Lunch Sushi Course ($88), Lunch Omakase ($108) and Miraku Sushi Omakase ($178), which is available for lunch and dinner.

Miraku 味楽

12 Gopeng Street, #01-01/04 Icon Village, Singapore 078877

Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm

Website: mirakusg.com

Instagram: @miraku_sg