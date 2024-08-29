Violet Oon to open restaurant in Dempsey

Cooking doyenne Violet Oon will open a restaurant in the Dempsey gourmet enclave in early 2025.

Cooking doyenne Violet Oon will be opening a restaurant with a cooking studio in the Dempsey gourmet enclave in early 2025

The 75-year-old, who runs three restaurants with her daughter Tay Su-Lyn, 47, and son Tay Yiming, 42, is famous for her Peranakan food as well as for putting Singapore food on the world map.

Her latest restaurant venture was announced on the Singapore Land Authority’s Instagram page (@singaporelandauthority) on Aug 29. The post said she was awarded the tender for the space, adding that the restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating, set against lush green surroundings.

It is also a historic place, dating back to 1860, when it was the British military barrack complex. Today, the low-rise buildings house restaurants, cafes, gourmet stores and other lifestyle businesses.

Restaurants that opened there in 2024 include Torno Subito by Italian chef Massimo Bottura and Sri Lankan brand Ministry of Crab. It is also home to one-Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut.