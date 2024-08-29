 Violet Oon to open restaurant in Dempsey, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Violet Oon to open restaurant in Dempsey

Violet Oon to open restaurant in Dempsey
Cooking doyenne Violet Oon will open a restaurant in the Dempsey gourmet enclave in early 2025.ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Tan Hsueh Yun for The Straits Times
Aug 29, 2024 04:57 pm

Cooking doyenne Violet Oon will be opening a restaurant with a cooking studio in the Dempsey gourmet enclave in early 2025

The 75-year-old, who runs three restaurants with her daughter Tay Su-Lyn, 47, and son Tay Yiming, 42, is famous for her Peranakan food as well as for putting Singapore food on the world map.

Her latest restaurant venture was announced on the Singapore Land Authority’s Instagram page (@singaporelandauthority) on Aug 29. The post said she was awarded the tender for the space, adding that the restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating, set against lush green surroundings.

It is also a historic place, dating back to 1860, when it was the British military barrack complex. Today, the low-rise buildings house restaurants, cafes, gourmet stores and other lifestyle businesses.

Restaurants that opened there in 2024 include Torno Subito by Italian chef Massimo Bottura and Sri Lankan brand Ministry of Crab. It is also home to one-Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut.

The family said in a statement: “The Violet Oon family is happy to be in this beautiful landmark space, a location that will soon become the home of Violet Oon Singapore In Dempsey, the newest addition to the Violet Oon restaurants.

“Embracing the natural beauty of this heritage site, we are excited to celebrate Singapore’s Peranakan culinary heritage at Dempsey, and look forward to creating a unique dining experience that will continue to showcase our vibrant flavours and traditions.”

When contacted, Ms Oon says the restaurant is still in the planning stages, but adds that it will have 130 seats indoors and outdoors.

One of Putien's signature dishes is its stewed yellow croaker.
Makan

All Putien restaurants to absorb GST, waive service charge

Related Stories

Former owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice hawker stall dies at 81

A little ‘Bib’ in Little India

Woman claims son infected with salmonella after BBQ dinner

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOD AND DRINKRESTAURANTS/EATERIESCHEFSSINGAPOREAN FOOD