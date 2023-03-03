What's new in the food scene

It has been 40 years since Goodwood Park Hotel introduced its iconic Durian Mousse Cake in 1983.

To celebrate the king of the fruits, a durian promotion will run from March 6 to Aug 6 featuring Goodwood Park's signature favourites and new creations.

The prettiest in the line-up is the D24 White Chocolate Raspberry Enchantment. For $128, you’ll get raspberry jelly, white chocolate mousse, D24 mousse and a housemade chocolate sable base.

Also, save room for D24 Paris Brest ($22) and D24 Pandan Coconut Gula Melaka Cake ($20 a slice, $129 a cake).

To order, visit http://thedeligoodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me.

HANAZEN

Chef Yusuke Takada HANAZEN SINGAPORE

Chef Yusuke Takada of two-Michelin-starred La Cime in Osaka is set to open his restaurant Hanazen in Singapore on March 12.

Hanazen comprises a duo-concept charcoal-grilled omakase and French Brasserie, with a single omakase dinner menu for the launch. The lunch and brasserie menu will be launched progressively.

Chef Takada - known for combining traditional Japanese cooking techniques with French culinary flair - said the highlight of the omakase is the grilled skewers.

One such skewer is the savoury chicken liver served with a white wine raisin sauce. Another to try is the Awabi abalone and chicken gizzard served with garlic chives butter.

The Coconut Flan, a Singapore-inspired dish, is a savoury pandan rendition with seasonal Hamaguri clams from Japan.

Hanazen is located at CHIJMES. Reservations can be made via 9820-2963 or e-mail reservations.hanazenchijmes@hanazen.sg.

WOKE RAMEN

Seafood Mix Prawn Ramen WOKE RAMEN

Fancy a wok hei ramen?

Woke Ramen at Changi Airport Terminal 1 Viewing Mall Central offers a mix of Japanese ramen broth with Chinese lamian noodles.

There are two types of broths: chicken collagen and prawn.

The chicken broth is made by simmering pure chicken bones and cartilage for over eight hours; while the prawn broth is made by boiling sea prawn heads with chicken broth.

Each base has its own toppings and variations, such as the Chicken Chashu Collagen Ramen ($13.90), Prawn Paste Collagen Ramen ($14.90), Seafood Mix Prawn Ramen ($18.90) and Chicken Katsu Collagen Ramen ($12.90).

Flourful Delight

Guo Tie FLOURFUL DELIGHT

Fans of guo tie and xiao long bao, check out Flourful Delight at 496 Jurong West Street 41, opened by chef Lu Lei.

The first stall is at Golden Mile Food Centre, and this West-side outlet will feature the same signature items.

The xiao long bao ($5) is hand-made with a broth that is simmered for over 12 hours.

The guo tie (starting from $6 for eight pieces), is a pan-fried dumpling filled with ground pork, scallions, ginger, and soy sauce stuffed into dumpling wrappers. Another popular item on the menu is the Wanton in Chili Oil ($6).

Catbake

Croque Monsieur CATBAKE

You don’t need to be a cat lover to appreciate how cute everything is at Catbake at The Star Vista.

This cat-themed bakery was established by patissier-cum-chef Shinya Tajima, who created the popular Tokyo bread Neko Neko Shokupan.

Signatures include the Croque Monsieur ($4.50), Cat Cheesecake ($28), and Cat French Toast ($3.60).