5 leisurely ways to have fun

1. Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience

Escape into a whimsical world of bubbles as Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience is making its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore on Aug 31.

The multisensory experience invites guests to engage their senses and let their imaginations run wild.

Featuring fantastical landscapes, dive into imaginary metaverses filled with unique optical illusions and photo opportunities.

Featuring 11 uniquely themed areas, including an enormous bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room and an endless infinity experience, guests will encounter a feast for the senses.

Release your inner child while experiencing a combination of colours, lasers, lights and bubbles, together with 360-degree projection technology and a soaring virtual reality interactive.

The waitlist for tickets is now open. Tickets will be available for purchase on July 31 at 3pm with prices starting at $21.90 for adults and $14.90 for children. Children under the age of four can enter free of charge.

The first 1,000 tickets sold will receive a 20 per cent early bird discount.

Website: https://bubble-planet.com/singapore/

2. Traveloka launches biggest online travel sale

Plan your next escape with Traveloka. PHOTO: TRAVELOKA

Travel platform Traveloka is launching its Epic Sale.

Running from July 30 to Aug 11, the sale offers travel deals with discounts of up to 50 per cent off flights, hotels, cruises, and more.

Whether you are dreaming of a beach escape, mountain adventure, honeymoon cruise or quick getaway, the Traveloka Epic Sale has something for everyone.

App users can look forward to buy-one-get-one offers, discounts on select products, available for a limited time each day and Epic Hour Deals featuring special flight promotions every Saturday from 3 to 6pm, and exclusive hotel offers every evening from 7 to 10pm.

Download the Traveloka app to stay on top of all the deals.

Website: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg

3. The next chapter of Galaxy AI is here

Get your hands on the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Experience the next chapter of Galaxy AI with the latest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 Series are now available in Singapore at local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub), Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and KrisShop, iShopChangi, ZYM Mobile and major consumer electronics and IT stores.

Until Aug 30, customers who purchase the products via selected channels can enjoy a bundle of freebies.

Stand a chance to win a 3D2N stay at Club Med Bintan for 2 people (worth $2,800) when you pay with your Samsung Wallet on your new Galaxy Z Series.

Visit the Galaxy Studio @ Funan to score your own exclusive collectibles, including keychains and lanyards.

Website: http://www.samsung.com/sg/

4. Stay protected outdoors

Let your kids play outdoors with peace of mind using Bzu Bzu's products. PHOTO: BZU BZU

Bzu Bzu has a range of products to support happy and healthy children and their need to play outdoors.

With Bzu Bzu Kids Head-to-Toe Cleansing Mousse (350ml, $15.90), kids have a fun and easy way to keep themselves fresh and clean after a day out.

Sun damage begins in childhood, so it's important to keep your kids protected against rising UV levels.

Bzu Bzu Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 (40ml, $6) keeps children's skin soothed and moisturised while being protected. The mini umbrella on its innovative packaging changes from beige to pink when exposed to UV and sunlight, serving as a gentle reminder of the importance of sun protection for young children.

Keep mosquitos at bay and guard your children from dengue with Bzu Bzu Mosquito Repellant Spray (80ml, $9.90) and Bzu Bzu Natural Mosquito Repellent Patch ($10.90).

The spray is dermatologically tested, free of alcohol and parabens and formulated with skin-soothing Witch Hazel water that is gentle on the skin. The patches are made with 100 per cent naturally derived ingredients, offering up to six hours of protection against mosquitos.

Website: https://bzubzuglobal.com/

5. make your eyes pop

Just wing it with Heroine Make's long-lasting prime liquid eyeliner. PHOTO: HEROINE MAKE

They say that eyes are the windows to the soul.

Elevate your eye game with the latest addition to Heroine Make's iconic Prime Liquid Eyeliner lineup: Charcoal Black.

The Prime Liquid Eyeliner range is known to be long-lasting and perfect for Asian climates.

It can withstand busy days, humid weather and oily eyelids, ensuring your eyeliner stays flawless from dawn to dusk.

Get yours for $20.50 at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia BHG, and Mandom Online on Shopee and Lazada Mall.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeroineMakeSingapore/

Instagram: @heroinemakesg