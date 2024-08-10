5 things to add to your weekend to-do list

Designed for the discerning traveler, this sleek and sophisticated luggage boasts the groundbreaking Aero-Trac wheel system, promising a whisper-quiet and effortlessly smooth glide through airports and cobbled streets alike.

Thai actress Baifern Pimchanok swears by SK-II's PITERA for achieving that coveted crystal clear skin.

1. Get That Crystal-Clear Glow

Ever wonder how Baifern Pimchanok maintains her radiant complexion?

The Thai actress credits SK-II's iconic Facial Treatment Essence for her luminous complexion. This essence, nicknamed "miracle water" by its devotees, features PITERA – a potent blend of over 50 micronutrients derived from a natural yeast fermentation process.

In SK-II's latest Southeast Asian campaign, "Crystal Clear Skin is...#ArigatoPITERA", Pimchanok shares how the essence transformed her skin in just three months, giving her the confidence to embrace her natural beauty.

Intrigued? This might be the perfect time to unlock the secret to crystal clear skin for yourself.

Could this be your sign to revamp your skincare routine?

2. Show Some Teacher Appreciation (and Teach a Lesson in Gratitude)

Teachers deserve all the love, and what better way to show your appreciation than with a personalised gift? IMAGE: EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Teachers deserve all the praise for nurturing young minds, so why not make this Teachers' Day extra special?

ECDA's Teachers' Day Best Gifts Pop-Up at One Punggol (Aug 16 to 18) and Our Tampines Hub (Aug 23 to 25) offers a unique opportunity.

Bring your little ones along to personalise mugs, tote bags, or notebooks, transforming ordinary gifts into heartfelt tokens of appreciation.

It's a wonderful way to teach kids about expressing gratitude while showering their teachers with love.

3. Feminine Hygiene: Separating Fact From Fiction

While a healthy vagina has its own self-cleaning mechanisms, certain situations like post-workout or menstruation might warrant a little extra care. PHOTO: FOXY AFFAIRS

In honour of Women's Equality Day this August, let's talk about a subject often shrouded in whispers: feminine hygiene.

Feminine washes – are they necessary or just another marketing ploy? The truth is, it's not a one-size-fits-all answer.

While a healthy vagina has its own self-cleaning mechanisms, certain situations like post-workout or menstruation might warrant a little extra care.

Local brand Foxy Affairs offers a natural and gentle solution with their Kitty Rinse range, formulated with premium, organic ingredients to maintain a healthy pH balance.

4. Hungry Ghost Festival Just Got more convenient

Foodpanda's pre-packaged bundles from Giant offer a hassle-free way to stock up on everything you need, from rice and mushrooms to auspicious snacks and beverages. PHOTO: FOODPANDA

The Hungry Ghost Festival is upon us, and Foodpanda is here to make the preparations a breeze.

The food delivery platform’s pre-packaged bundles from Giant offer a hassle-free way to stock up on everything you need, from rice and mushrooms to auspicious snacks and beverages.

Don't forget to browse pandamart's selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, delivered within an hour, so you can focus on honouring traditions. Use code "NEWGROCER" for 20 per cent off your first grocery haul.

5. New Travel Companion for Smooth Journeys (and Olympic Glory)

Designed for the discerning traveler, this sleek and sophisticated luggage boasts the groundbreaking Aero-Trac wheel system, promising a whisper-quiet and effortlessly smooth glide through airports and cobbled streets alike. PHOTO: SAMSONITE

Get ready to elevate your travel game with Samsonite's latest luggage innovation – the EVOA Z collection.

Designed for the discerning traveller, this sleek and sophisticated luggage boasts the groundbreaking Aero-Trac wheel system, promising a whisper-quiet and effortlessly smooth glide through airports and cobbled streets alike.

And if you needed another reason to be impressed, Samsonite is also the proud sponsor of Team Singapore for the Paris Olympics 2024, gifting them a special edition of the EVOA Z for their journey. Now that's what we call travelling in style!