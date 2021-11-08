Experience a unique staycay in this container hotel at Downtown East

Kids can enjoy the Uncle Ringo carnival rides and visit the Dino Inflatable Park at Downtown East’s Begonia Open Air Carpark.

Among the five uniquely designed family suites at SG Hotels On Wheels is the ‘tropical resort-themed’ suite.

Experience a vacation like no other - in a container hotel.

Jointly developed by Ultimate, the team behind Airzone, Art-Zoo and The Dessert Museum, and LS Modular, a container specialist for installations such as Art-Box Singapore and Market On Wheels, SG Hotels On Wheels (SHOW) is a first-of-its-kind 10-room pop-up boutique hotel concept at Downtown East's Begonia Open Air Carpark, and runs from now till March 20.

Choose among five uniquely designed family suites that comfortably accommodate four adults with one queen-sized bed and a double sofa bed for kids, a kitchen, dining area and living room.

Complement your street style with graffiti-inspired art in the 'street-themed' suite; wake up to cheerful colours with the 'pop art-themed' suite; take the kids on a jungle adventure in the whimsical 'safari-themed' suite; relive your Bali crusades in the 'tropical resort-themed' suite; or celebrate your patriotism with the 'SG Heritage-themed' suite.

Also available are five differently themed 'Hideaway' suites that offer intimate accommodation for two adults, all furnished with a queen-sized bed, bathroom and dining/sitting table.

Enjoy the cosy warm atmosphere of the 'resort-themed' room with woody finishings; if you like it rough on the edges the 'industrial-themed' room will be right up your alley; live your rustic cottage dreams with the 'country-themed' room; step into a chic monochromatic getaway in the 'minimalist-themed' room; or get the party started in the psychedelic 'retro-themed' room.

All SHOWrooms feature smart home technologies such as remote access lock, Ecom Mask 030+ CIO2 Air Purifier, Daikin Smart Aircon, Smart TV and more.

Prices start from $188 per night for 20-footer rooms (for two people, inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes) and from $248 per night for 40-footer rooms (for four people, inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes).

Visit www.sghotelonwheels.com to book.

Also situated at the Begonia Open Air Carpark are fun activities such as the Uncle Ringo carnival rides ($5 to $10 each), Dino Inflatable Park (featuring a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four giant bouncers and sliders; $8 to $12) and Ultimate Entertainments Group's carnival games ($5 to $10 each).