Ideas on what you can fit into a 'White Flat'

Singapore's latest housing innovation, the "White Flats," are getting everyone talking.

On May 27, HDB announced the launch of "White Flats" – open-concept Build-to-Order (BTO) homes designed to be blank canvases for homeowners.

Set to launch in October in the Kallang-Whampoa area, these units will come with no internal walls or predefined spaces, offering residents unprecedented freedom to create their dream living spaces.

But what exactly can you fit into these flexible homes that wouldn't be possible in a standard HDB layout? Buckle up, because we're about to explore the wild world of White Flat possibilities.

1. A Mini-Golf Course

Kiss those cramped putting greens goodbye. We're talking a full-fledged, nine-hole mini golf course winding its way through your abode.

Just be careful teeing up near any electronics or pottery. IMAGE GENERATED WITH OPENART AI

Picture this: The living room transforms into the first tee, complete with a faux-grass rug and a quirky windmill obstacle. The kitchen? A treacherous water hazard, guarded by a miniature Merlion spouting blue fabric "water". And finally, the bedroom becomes bunker threatening to throw you a fried egg.

Your friends won't just want to visit, they'll be lining up to get on your White Flat leaderboard.

2. Life-Sized Board Game Night

Monopoly taking over your dining table got you down? Level up your game nights (literally) by transforming your entire apartment into a larger-than-life board game.

It might make playing Twister a little bit easier. IMAGE GENERATED WITH OPENART AI

Picture Snakes and Ladders pathways painted across your floor, giant Jenga blocks constructed from comfy cushions, and maybe even a working Cluedo telephone hidden in the kitchen.

Just try not to get lost in your own home.

3. The Ultimate Pillow Fort Kingdom

Remember those epic childhood pillow forts, held together with mismatched blankets and pure imagination?

Now envision a fort that sprawls across your entire apartment.

Every time is nap time when your home is a pillow fortress. IMAGE GENERATED WITH OPENART AI

With no walls to hinder your architectural genius, construct towering pillow turrets adorned with fairy lights, drape blankets to create secret passageways, and crown yourself the ruler of the most comfortable castle in Singapore.

4. A Home Cinema Fit for Hollywood

Dim the lights and switch your mobile devices off because it's movie night – White Flat style.

Imagine a massive projector screen that descends from the ceiling at the push of a button, plush velvet recliners perfectly angled for optimal viewing, and a state-of-the-art sound system that rivals any multiplex.

And when you're not up for a movie, you could just flash a video of the Singapore skyline to pretend the view from your balcony isn't just the next block. IMAGE GENERATED WITH OPENART AI

And the pièce de résistance? Your very own popcorn machine and soda fountain, because no home cinema is complete without the smell of buttery goodness and the sweet fizz of a freshly poured cola.

Move over, Golden Village, there's a new blockbuster experience in town.

5. Indoor Playground Extravaganza

Remember those "no running indoors" rules? Toss them out the window (figuratively, of course) and transform your White Flat into an indoor playground paradise.

"No, I don't have any kids. Why do you ask?" IMAGE GENERATED WITH OPENART AI

Just think – swings hanging from sturdy beams, slides snaking through your living space, and a massive ball pit that beckons both kids and adults alike.

With a little creativity (and maybe some extra padding), your HDB can become the coolest hangout spot on the block.

Not just for the crazy

Now, before you start picturing your home as a chaotic circus tent, remember that White Flats aren't just for the outlandishly creative. They offer practicality, too.

For instance, the kids' play area easily converts into a cozy reading nook while the young ones are at school. Perhaps make it such that your home gym blends seamlessly into your living space when not in use. It's all about maximising space and making your home work smarter, not harder.

But there's a catch.

While White Flats may sound like the ultimate canvas for a dream home, they do come with a few caveats.

Planning Is key: The freedom to designi your space also means a lot of planning. You'll need to work with an interior designer or architect to create a layout that works for your lifestyle and needs.

Uncertain resale value: HDB resale values are often influenced by standard layouts. While White Flats offer flexibility, they might be harder to resell to buyers who prefer a traditional design.

At the end of the day, White Flats are a bold new step in HDB housing, offering homeowners unprecedented freedom to create their ideal living spaces.

Whether you envision a mini-golf course, a giant hamster wheel, or simply a home that perfectly reflects your personality, the possibilities are endless.

Just remember to plan carefully, and you might just find yourself living in the home of your dreams.