JJ Lin, Jackie Chan and Show Lo add star power to Richard Mille store opening in Singapore

JJ Lin (second from left) and Show Lo (second from right) shared on social media photos taken with Jackie Chan.

Timepieces from Richard Mille were not the only scene-stealers on display at the opening of its flagship store.

Home-grown pop singer JJ Lin, Hong Kong movie superstar Jackie Chan and Taiwanese singer Show Lo were some of the stars spotted last Thursday night at the luxury Swiss watchmaker’s store at 1 St Martin’s Drive.

Lin, 42, shared photos taken with Chan, 69, on social media last Friday morning, writing: “Congrats on a successful new Orchard store opening.”

Lo, 44, also posted on social media photos he took with Chan last Friday. Both previously starred in the Chinese science-fiction action film Bleeding Steel (2017).

“I have been looking forward to meeting Brother Jackie Chan and I finally did,” Lo wrote in Chinese. He held his first concert in Singapore in six years last Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“We have not seen each other for a long time. We were really happy as we joked with each other when we met. Brother is still as healthy and full of energy.”

Taiwanese singer Will Pan, 43, also attended the event.

“Thank you @richardmille for the invitation. The new Singapore boutique is stunning,” he wrote, sharing photos of himself in the Republic. “Always appreciate the kindness and warmth from everyone at the RM family. Singapore, see u next time.”