Singapore's 59th birthday and other exciting happenings

The week is exciting as everyone gears up for Singapore's 59th birthday.

There is a slew of activities those not planning to travel can indulge in, the long weekend promising extra time that can be spent with loved ones.

Here are some ways you can join in the shindig happening across the island this National Day – or shack up and plan your future.

1. party away at sentosa

On Aug 9, witness The National Day Underwater Flag Presentation at 1.30pm at S.E.A. Aquarium Open Ocean Habitat, with National Day theme songs playing in the background.

If the songs get you in the mood for a full-blown concert, a musical extravaganza will be taking place at 8pm on Aug 10 at Resorts World Ballroom. For more information on Singapore National Day Celebration with Dick Lee & Friends featuring Kit Chan, go to rwsentosa.com/en/events/national-day-concert

2. visualise your financial freedom

Singlife launches The Dream Cube, a digital, virtual and AI-driven web campaign that lets Singaporeans to see what their unique financial freedom dream would look like in real life.

The Dream Cube takes participants through a personalised journey with generative AI technology and webAR with just a few taps on their mobile devices. Answer three simple questions and unlock a unique, AI-generated vision of your dream.

To experience The Dream Cube, go to dreamcube.singlife.com

3. a beautiful wedding does not have to be costly

Over-the-top, traditional weddings are so yesterday. Micro-weddings are trending as couples opt for intimate celebrations that are cost-effective and stress-free. Annabel Law Productions offers special packages for weddings with 15 to 120 guests, at prices as low as $20,000.

Not there yet?

There is also a proposal package for $1,788, including venue, fine dining, decor, flowers and photography.

For more information, go to annabellaw.com

4. lego bricks as you've never seen them

Nathan Sawaya’s Art Of The Brick exhibit returns to Singapore more than a decade since its first appearance in 2012.

Over one million Lego bricks are transformed into more than 150 sculptures including Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

The waitlist for Art Of The Brick is open at theartofthebrickexpo.com/singapore

5. fun challenges for the family

Sprint Fest 2024 continues on Aug 3 and 4 at Palawan Green in Sentosa.

This year’s event is the ultimate destination for families looking for adventure, entertainment and lasting memories.

Whether you're a motorsport enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, Sprint Fest offers a unique blend of high-octane excitement and family-friendly entertainment.

Admission is free. For more information, go to the @sprintfestsg Instagram and Facebook pages.