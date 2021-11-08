Surviving the Squid Game staycation at Goodwood Park Hotel

They could both squeeze into one jumpsuit.

There is a person who has a deadly obsession with Squid Game in my household.

And like most children his age, he learnt everything he knows of all that from YouTube. Priced at $360 a night and running from now till Nov 22, the package includes a night's stay for two in the Deluxe Mayfair Room (my seven year old daughter tagged along because she had been brainwashed by her brother).

Expect to receive a set of costumes (red guard jumpsuit and green player tracksuit, adult size only), dalgona candies and chocolate milk.

From merch to memes, hardcore fans will get enough content for their Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, serious competitors stand a chance to score one million Grab Rewards points if they are the ultimate winner at the Sotong Game Challenge.

To complete the Squid Game immersion, I suggest rewatching Squid Game in the comfort of your hotel room with your Netflix device.

Book the Sotong Game Staycation at https://kkday.me/SotongGameStay

Especially since it has invaded real life so much that one of my son's PE lessons was based on the fictional games.

Since this staycation ended, the survival rate of daily Squid Game references has gone down to maybe one, or none.

We got it out of his system, my end game was achieved and no children were harmed in the making of this article.