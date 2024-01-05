Be rewarded when you shop at FairPrice

It’s the start of a new year, and FairPrice is giving you more reasons to visit its stores.

From now till the end of February, it has two attractive promotions:

Use your CDC vouchers and get a FairPrice Return Voucher

Receive a $8 FairPrice Return Voucher with every $80 nett spend in a single receipt using CDC Supermarket Vouchers, till Jan 17.

It’s that easy. While vouchers last. Applicable at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, Finest Gourmet, FairPrice Xtra stores and Warehouse Club.

Voucher(s) may only be redeemed a day after the date of issuance till Feb 29. Redemption of the $8 Return Voucher is with no minimum spend requirement. Multiple $8 FairPrice Return Vouchers can be redeemed in a single transaction.

Do note that CDC Supermarket Vouchers cannot be used to purchase alcohol, cigarettes, lottery and petrol/diesel. Additional exclusions may apply. They also cannot be used for online purchases at FairPrice and for Scan & Go payments in FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra.

The $8 Return Voucher cannot be used to purchase cigarettes, lottery, FairPrice Loyalty Redemption Program point accumulation, FairPrice Group voucher/gift cards, infant milk powder (0-12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicine. Additional exclusions may apply. For more details, please refer to: https://www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/cdc-voucher/.

FairPrice Festive Car Draw

From Jan 4 to Feb 28, stand a chance to drive away a spanking new MG4 electric car. There are eight cars to be won.

Every $30 spent in a single receipt gets you one chance in the lucky draw. You can earn an additional chance when you purchase at least one participating product in the same receipt.