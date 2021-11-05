Black Friday Bedding Sale comes early at Harvey Norman this weekend

HARVEY NORMAN

The Black Friday Bedding Sale comes early at the Australian retail chain.

It kicks off three weeks before the traditional sale season, from today to Sunday, for three days only.

Expect big once-a-year price slashes, like 50 per cent off on all mattresses from top brands including Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta and Simmons, with queen-size mattresses below $1,000 (terms and conditions apply).

On top of that, get a free bed frame with the purchase of a mattress or top up just $388 for a storage bed frame.

Shoppers will also receive bonus gifts worth up to $1,388. They include a free Microsoft Surface Pro 7 worth $1,388 with minimum $6,888 nett spend, free Dyson air purifier tower fan TP07 worth $899 with minimum $4,888 nett spend and free Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 worth $169 with minimum $2,888 nett spend.

In addition, 150 pillows are also up for grabs at only $1 each (usual price $39) with no prior purchase required. This promotion is limited to the first 30 pieces per store, and each customer is allowed to purchase two pieces.

To sweeten the Black Friday Bedding Sale deals further, exclusive rewards or points with selected credit cards and various payment options bring even better savings and value.

Enjoy up to 48 months interest-free instalment payment plans with major credit cards or split purchases with FavePay Later at Harvey Norman stores or Grab PayLater at harveynorman.com.sg

Amex card members who make a minimum purchase of $2,000 in a single transaction will earn 15 membership rewards points for every $1.60 spent with an eligible American Express Card.

Not only that, they can also cover the purchase with points at 25 per cent enhanced redemption with Amex Pay with Points+.

On the other hand, HSBC card members who charge a minimum spending of $999 and $2,000 to their credit card at Harvey Norman will receive a $20 instant discount and $40 instant discount respectively.

If you are a Kris+ user, you can also earn a three miles per dollar instant rebate on your purchase.

The Harvey Norman Black Friday Bedding Sale takes place at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, NorthPoint City, Parkway Parade and The Centrepoint Superstores, as well as the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee.

MCDONALD'S

This November, savour the familiar richness of Hershey's chocolate, available in three luscious treats - the Hershey's McFlurry, Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae and Hershey's Cone (from $1.40) - after breakfast hours at all McDonald's restaurants and Dessert Kiosks islandwide, with Hershey's McFlurry and Sundaes available on McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Give your taste buds a tropical swirl too with the Mango Pie (from $1.40).

Smooth, refreshing and filled with playful bits of nata de coco, grab it at all McDonald's restaurants and via McDelivery, GrabFood, and foodpanda.

Lastly, wrap up your mornings with the latest Breakfast McSaver Meal addition - the Breakfast Wrap Chicken Sausage (from $5) - for a limited time only.

It comprises a flavourful chicken patty wrapped with fluffy scrambled eggs, golden hash brown drizzled in ketchup and cheddar cheese.

Be spoilt for choice with McDonald's regulars - an Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Muffin from $4.50. Every meal comes with a hash brown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or Tea.

BIORE

Shield your children from UVA and UVB rays with the Japanese skincare brand's 100 per cent mineral sunscreen, UV Kids Pure Milk SPF50 PA+++.

Suitable for children aged two and up, or adults with sensitive or delicate skin, it has no added alcohol, paraben, fragrance or colourant.

Formulated with Biore's unique Other Skin Technology, it forms a thin and even UV protection film that is lightweight, non-sticky and smooth. It also contains moisturising ingredients (shea butter and butylene glycol) to maintain a healthy skin barrier.

It is resistant against sweat, water and friction and even reduces sand adherence.

Biore's UV Kids Pure Milk ($16.90) is now available at selected FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG outlets.

LUCIDO-L

Transform your hairstyles from drab to fab immediately and fuss-free with the Japanese haircare brand's Hair Styling Sticks.

The best-selling Hair Styling Stick in 2019 is back with new packaging, an improved formula and an additional variant with an ultra-strong hold - the Hair Styling Stick Extra Hard.

They both instantly hold updos, fix flyaway hair and tame fringes, but the Hair Styling Stick Extra Hard now comes with better holding power, giving a natural and sleek finish.

The Lucido-L Hair Styling Sticks ($9.60) are now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Venus, myCK and the Mandom Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.