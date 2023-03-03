Enjoy a month of wellness deals with Unity

Let Wellness Take Shape campaign runs from March 2 to April 5.

Time and tide wait for no man. Well, wellness too.

And you do not have to wait any longer, because Unity is offering smart savings of up to 65 per cent on health and beauty essentials with its Let Wellness Take Shape campaign from now to April 5.

From health supplements, oral hygiene to hair and skin care, look out for great deals from Unity-exclusive brands such as Estalife, Vitamaxx, OC Natural, Paula’s Choice, and MySoda.

Shoppers can expect exciting deals, including buy-one-get-one-free offers on selected products, and mix-and-match buy-two-get-one-free offers across participating health supplements and personal care brands.

What’s more, you can expect greater savings by presenting coupons from this catalogue.

The excitement does not stop there. Customers can redeem a free goodie bag on selected dates with a minimum spend of $50 on selected products in a single transaction.

Spend a minimum of $100 in a single receipt, and you can redeem an additional OSIM uBrush 2 Handheld Massager. All while stocks last. These in-store activation are only available at Unity VivoCity, Unity Causeway Point, Unity Clementi Mall, FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade, FairPrice Xtra Ang Mo Kio Hub, and FairPrice Blk 212 Bedok North Blk 1.





