Skip the queue and shop for CNY at FairPrice online

If you start to feel panicky thinking of all the shopping you have yet to do, you are not the only one.

But there is no need to scramble to the nearest FairPrice to stock up on Chinese New Year goodies and jostle with the hordes of shoppers.

You can do your Chinese New Year shopping from the comfort of your home, either on the FairPrice website or app, and skip the snaking queues.

Save up to 58% off your shopping with FairPrice Online

Till Feb 28, there are exclusive deals to be enjoyed online, including multi-buy promotions.

Enjoy $10 off your first online order with the promo code IMNEW10 and get up to $32 off your next few online orders. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Check in every Thursday, when new deals will be brought to you online.

If you are looking to spend at least $59 online, join Digital Club to enjoy free delivery and a waiver of service fee. Members will also stand to earn 588 Linkpoints with $400 accumulated spending on orders delivered between Jan 9 and Feb 9.

When checking out your shopping cart, check your voucher wallet for savings of up to $8 on top festive categories.

Enjoy a bountiful harvest with Linkpoints

The Linkpoints you have accumulated from your online grocery shopping can be converted into Chinese New Year rewards. Till Feb 8, Link members can redeem exciting rewards from Bee Cheng Hiang, Stamford Catering and more on the FairPrice Group app.

Bee Cheng Hiang Sliced Pork Bakkwa 500g (U.P. 3,600 Linkpoints) with 2,888 Linkpoints, you save 20%

Stamford Catering $10 OFF (no min. spend) with 88 Linkpoints

Helpling 15% OFF Aircon Services (no min. unit) with just 80 Linkpoints

Check out all Chinese New Year rewards on the FairPrice Group app. Go to go.link.sg/linkcny2024