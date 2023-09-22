Visit the roadshow and enjoy Oktoberfest at the Finest Festival

Finest Festival is back with a bigger bang this year, bringing you gourmet indulgences and international premium finds at great value.

This year, we’ll be ramping up your shopping experience with a host of activities both in-store and outdoors, including a roadshow at Capitol Piazza.

Check out our host of activities for this entire month's celebration (Campaign dates are Sept 14-27).

The Finest Experience (Roadshow)

Sept 21-23; 10am to 10pm

Sunday Sept 24; 10am to 6pm

Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza (13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905)

Join us as we take the Finest Experience outside our stores, packed with lots of food, activities and entertainment. In addition to prizes to be won on-site, check out our festival promotional products and wide range of delicious wines during the four-day event.

Experience The Grocer Bar pop-up and sip on exquisite wines as well as beers on tap. Or chill out at the Malfy Gin Experience booth to sample their delicious range of party favourite gin flavours while relaxing in Malfy euphoria. A perfect way to wine down your weekend with friends.

With a wide range of delicious food on offer, savour delicious roast duck or pork knuckle (from London Fat Duck and Asian Roast), pair your wines with an assortment of cheeses and mexican flavours (Tex Mex), and cool down with a delicious scoop of ice cream that embraces local flavours (Creamier).

There promises to be great deals on premium wines and spirits with lots of sampling to help you choose your favourite label. Wine fair deals entail a discount of up to 37% on premium wines – only at the Finest Experience roadshow

Spend a minimum of $40 in a single receipt at the roadshow and get a chance to "Spin and Win" for attractive prizes from Link, FairPrice Group, Trust Bank, Pernod Ricard Singapore, SMEG and more (while stocks last).

Celebrate Oktoberfest at our Finest Festival grounds with loads of Bavarian products and Oktoberfest-themed snacks, beverages and more!

Speed Wine Tasting Masterclass (in-store)

Sept 26; 6.30pm to 7.10pm

FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza

Join sommelier Ch’ng Poh Tiong as he takes you on an interactive masterclass through several exquisite wines. This is a perfect session for budding wine connoisseurs and seasoned wine lovers.

Oktoberfest in-store contest

Sept 23-24; full day

Want to win a $5 FairPrice Group gift voucher via a treasure hunt? Simply visit 10 selected stores and find three hidden A3-sized pretzel boards.

To obtain the voucher, show customer service a photo of these pretzel boards and spend a minimum of $50 on at least one Finest Festival promotional item.

The 10 stores: Punggol Waterway Point, Bedok Mall, Thomson Plaza, The Woodleigh Mall, Bukit Timah Plaza, Paya Lebar Quarter, Junction 8, Bukit Panjang Plaza, The Centrepoint, Causeway Point

Oktoberfest items available in-stores:

PAULANER Weissbier canned beer (500ml)

Usual Price: two for $17.20; Promo: two for $8.60

The name Paulaner has stood for the highest quality since 1634 and is the No. 1 Weissbier in Germany. The official Oktoberfest Beer.

HULIGAN Pretzel Crush (65g, assorted)

U.P: $2.90; Promo: $2.15

An explosion of great flavours and crunchiness, Huligan Pretzel Crush is a unique pretzel that has been “crushed” into pieces and tastily flavoured.

Made with sourdough and sunflower oil. No palm oil or MSG added. The perfect addictive snack for beer or wine.

KLOSTER EBERBACH Rheingau Feinherb Riesling (750ml)

U.P: $40.27; Promo: $25.90

Riesling in its most honest way: crunchy with delicate fruit. Kloster Eberbach stands for more than 850 years of wine-growing tradition.

MUNDUS VINI Spring Tasting 2022: GOLD

Frankfurt International Trophy 2022: GOLD

James Suckling: 90 points

DELICATO Pork Sausages (300g/360g, assorted)

U.P: $18.06; Promo $14.95

Specially seasoned with herbs & spices, no artificial colourings. Pairs well with red wine and beer.

ERDINGER Weissbier canned beer (4s x 500ml)

U.P: $28; Promo $22.90

A premium beer whose full-bodied yet elegant character leaves a lasting impression of ultimate Bavarian enjoyment. A truly unique wheat beer!