Fretting about Christmas? There’s still time to get these bakes

Yes, it will be Christmas in a few days.

While planning is king, sometimes life just gets in the way. If you have nothing planned or bought for the festive occasion, you may start to feel that sense of dread.

But don’t worry, we got you.

Here are some bakes you can get. No one will know. Just pop in when you have time to buy. If you don’t, get it delivered. There is still time.

Goodwood Park Hotel

Pecan is, for me, the official nut for Christmas. It’s just festive!

So it is no surprise that the Santa’s Reindeer Tart ($72, 1kg) from Goodwood Park Hotel is a hit with me.

The pie tart has a crumbly pastry crust and is slathered with crushed pecans and dried cranberries. To make it more merry, it is topped with gold-foiled white chocolate reindeers.

You can buy the tart from The Deli till Dec 26.

To find out more or to order, visit goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me for delivery and self-collection orders. You can also call 630-1867 for enquiries.

And if you need even more reasons to buy a cake from them, the hotel is donating 10 per cent from the sales of Christmas log cakes to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. How’s that for guiltless calories?

Binary

Kubaneh-tonne. PHOTO: BINARY

Binary’s signature homemade bread has gone through a festive makeover. The Kubaneh-tonne ($22) is studded with raisins, citrus peel and dark chocolate chips, and is available for dine-in or takeaway in a decorated gift box.

You can still purchase it till Dec 31.

And if you’re dining in, there will be 12 days of Christmas promos starting on Dec 25. These include two pints of craft beer on tap at $10 on Dec 26, and on Jan 4, it is 11 per cent off the table bill.

For the details of this promotion, you can check with Binary when you message them for a reservation via WhatsApp (9363-0101). You can also make your reservation via Chope at https://www.chope.co/singapore-restaurants/restaurant/binary.

The restaurant is located at #01-01A Palais Renaissance.

Luna Patisserie

Spectaculoos Surprise Log Cake. PHOTO: LUNA PATISSERIE

Luna Patisserie (53 Amoy Street and 121 Joo Chiat Road) has three gift-worthy cakes for Christmas.

The Spectaculoos Surprise Log Cake ($98, available till Dec 31) features a speculoos chiffon sponge rolled with fragrant blood peach cream on a base of speculoos crumble, with a centre of speculoos milk chocolate mousse.

There is also the Merry Medley Christmas Cakes ($58) set, a quartet of entremets in Christmas silhouettes, each composed with a different type of chocolate, and the traditional spiced fruitcake ($45), in the form of a Christmas wreath.

These are all available till Dec 31, but need to be ordered at least two days in advance via www.luna.sg. So do it now to collect in time for the weekend.

Carlton Hotel Singapore

Golden Bird's Nest Yule Log. PHOTO: CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Bird’s nest in a cake? Why not?

Carlton Hotel Singapore’s Golden Bird’s Nest Yule Log ($78, 1kg) includes a layer of osmanthus sponge coupled with an osmanthus vanilla cremeux, sous-vide water chestnuts, fresh mango compote and bird’s nest, and enveloped in dark chocolate.

The cake is available till Dec 25, and you can pop into the hotel’s lobby between 11am and 7pm.

Check if your credit card has a promo with the hotel because you’ll get up to 15 per cent off.

You can call the festive desk at 6349-1292, or visit https://celebrations.carltonhotel.sg/.

Da Paolo Gastronomia

White Forest Log Cake. PHOTO: DA PAOLO GASTRONOMIA

Da Paolo Gastronomia is reliable when it comes to Christmas feasts, so you should not be disappointed with the White Forest Log Cake ($89, approximately 900g).

This is a light vanilla sponge cake rolled with rum-spiked morello cherry compote, white chocolate yoghurt Chantilly, and crunchy white chocolate pearls.

I also find their range of panettone delicious.

The Panettone Eccellente ($88, 750g) is made with Egyptian dates, candied orange, and Sicilian citrus peels; the Panettone Classico ($72, 750g) and the Panettone Cioccolato ($75, 750g) make good gifts too.

You can order these online via https://gastronomia-foodtoorder.dapaolo.com.sg/ till Dec 31, or till they are sold out.

Give them three days’ notice. Delivery is $45 per location.