Make your reunion meal hassle free with these value-for-money set meals

I love set meals, especially when it comes to high-stress situations like a reunion dinner.

These value-laden packages are lifesavers because you don’t need to run around too much to order dishes. The only coordination you need is to remember to book in advance and plan how to collect on the day you eat.

Many set meals are great. I gravitate towards the brands I know — Tung Lok and Crystal Jade being two — because I know what I buy will be decent.

Here are other suggestions for value-for-money set meals.

Elemen's

elemen’s Abundance Takeaway Set PHOTO: ELEMEN'S

If you want to cut back on meat consumption this festive season, try elemen’s Abundance Takeaway Set ($298).

The set includes a Fortune Pot of braised meatless abalone made with oyster mushroom, spiced beancurd skin, mountain yam, among other goodies.

The set, suitable for five people, also comes with the Prosperity Truffle Yu Sheng; and Roasted Crackling Shrooms that resemble the look and texture of the roasted pork with crackling.

Order five days in advance via elemengroup.com.sg/promotion/cny2022 or WhatsApp 8650-9657 for more information.

Chilli Api

Chilli Api's Majestic Set PHOTO: CHILI API

I have ordered from Chilli Api many times, so I'd go back to them without a second thought. This year though, they made me wonder if I should have a vegetarian meal because they have the eight-course Bountiful Vegetarian Set ($238.80). This should feed about seven.

But for those of us who cannot imagine a meal without meat, there are also sets for us: Prosperity Set ($358.80, good for eight) and Majestic Set ($388.80, also serves eight).

These sets are available exclusively on the first day and second day of CNY.

When you order the set, you will also get a free 2-Tier Tingkat Goodie Gift Set, while stocks last.

Order via Chilli Api’s website or call 6247-9531.

Esseplore

Esseplore's CNY Feastbox PHOTO: ESSPLORE

Foodtech company Esseplore is offering the CNY Feastbox 2022 (from $148 for four), which features a 100 per cent natural, preservative-free handcrafted Yu Sheng with smoked salmon and a tangy plum sauce. And if you want something more wow, you can ask for fresh toro sashimi version instead. This is at $40 per 100 grams.

Other dishes include the Chicken Abalone Soup (an organic whole chicken boiled for eight hours) and Sichuan Prawns.

Order the sets here.

Served With

Served With's Abundance Platter PHOTO: SERVED WITH

Home-based business Served With has a bundle meal featuring their newly created CNY-only Yuzu Mentaiko sauce.

The CNY Abundance Platter ($55, good for four) comes with five dishes, such as Salted Egg Cheese Mala Chicken Brioche with Purple slaw, Yuzu Men"Tako" and Omelette with Golden Floss Brioche, and Carrot Cake with Pumpkin and Truffle Chilli.

It’s $10 more for delivery, but if you’re near Bishan, you can collect from them there.

Order the sets here.

Kam’s Roast

Kam's Roast Prosperity Trio set PHOTO: KAM'S ROAST

While Kam’s Roast is famous for their roasts, they have dipped their toes into pencai territory with its Prosperity Treasure Pot (from $258).

But of course, their meats will be the standout.

Its Prosperity Trio Set is for takeaway only and should feed four. It includes the whole signature roast duck, and regular portions of Iberico Char Siu and Roast Pork.

Kam’s selling this at $108 as a package, and you can order it here. This is only available for collection at Kam’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet.