What’s new in the food scene?

Singapore’s first yuzu pork tonkatsu restaurant has opened at VivoCity (#B2-27/27A, Tel: 6264-8633).

Tonkatsu ENbiton uses the meat of pigs from Kagoshima prefecture in Japan. These pigs are fed yuzu and have a higher melting point of fat. The meat is tender but with that fatty juicy feel.

For the katsu sets, the pork comes in cuts such as rosu katsu (loin) and hire katsu (fillet), and set-meal prices start from $22.

Each set consists of Japanese rice, cabbage and arugula, tsukemono (pickles), and tonjiru (pork and vegetable miso soup).

New menu at burgs

PHOTO: GOURMET FOOD HOLDINGS

Burgs has revamped its menu, with new flavours and the prices start from $4.80.

For those who prefer a set, pay $2 more for the Burgs new Burger Box.

New flavours include Mushroom Beef Burger ($5.80), Tangy Chicken Burger ($4.80, with a chicken patty layered with verde mayo), and the meatless Burgs Tempeh Burger (from $5.80, with sambal mayo).

To celebrate the debut of the new flavours, get six pieces of chicken nuggets free with your set meal, limited to 50 sets a day. This is available at all outlets till May 21.

Cream puffs at Baristart Coffee

PHOTO: BARISTART COFFEE

There is a new variant of Baristart Coffee’s best-selling cream puffs. The latest one is a collab with Swiss chocolatier, Laderach.

The limited edition Baristart Läderach Chocolate Cream Puff features dark chocolate milk custard, with Laderach’s intense dark chocolate couverture.

To try this, you can order a bundle of three cream puffs and 200g Frischschoggi Dark sampler pack at $62.50..

You can order via Laderach’s online store at https://sg.laderach.com from May 19, and delivery is between May 24 and May 26.

New from Sunkist

PHOTO: F&N FOODS

New from Sunkist - the Sunkist Tropical Orange Ice Cream ($8.25).

This combines vanilla ice cream and swirls of orange sauce -- especially refreshing when the temperature creeps upwards.

And now when you spend $8 or more on Sunkist products, you get a beach tote bag, while stocks last.

The range is available at the major supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

luckin coffee at tampines

PHOTO: LUCKIN COFFEE

Luckin Coffee just opened two new outlets - one in Tampines 1 and another in CityLink. This brings the total to six outlets in Singapore.

Download their app and the first beverage you order will be at 99 cents.