$13 million Toto windfall goes to a single ticket

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 12, 13, 45 and 48. The additional number was 11.

The $13 million Group 1 prize in Monday’s Toto jackpot draw has been won by a single ticket.

It is the largest amount won in a ticket for a Toto draw in Singapore, a spokesman from Singapore Pools confirmed.

The large prize of $13,077,918 was accumulated over the past three draws on Sept 21, Sept 25 and Sept 28.

The winning ticket was sold at Rangoon Provision Shop at Block 681 Race Course Road #01-309, and it was a “1 QuickPick System 8 Entry”, according to Singapore Pools’ website.

It is not known if the ticket belongs to a single individual or is shared among several persons.