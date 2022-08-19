13 people evacuated from Aljunied flat fire, started by lit candle

The fire was contained within the living room, although some other parts of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage.

SCDF was alerted at 7.05am and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

A fire broke out in an Aljunied flat on Friday morning (Aug 19) and led to 13 people being evacuated from the block.

A statement from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said preliminary investigations showed the fire at a unit on the sixth storey at Block 3, Upper Aljunied Lane, occurred due to a lit candle in the living room.

Three people self-evacuated before SCDF arrived while the SCDF evacuated another 10 people from nearby units.

Two people were assessed as a precautionary measure but both said there was no need to take them to the hospital, SCDF said.

SCDF reminded the public not to leave lighted materials such as candles, tealights, and lighted incense sticks unattended and to extinguish them before leaving home.

On Tuesday, a flat in Jurong East had caught fire, killing a 48-year-old man.

A day later, it caught fire again, likely reignited by deep-seated embers within the debris.

Neighbours said the flat occupants had a habit of hoarding things.