18-year-old rider dies in hit-and-run accident in Loyang

An 18-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with an unknown vehicle in Loyang on Sept 27 morning.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 9.20am.

It occurred at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road, said SCDF.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A photo showing a blue tent in the aftermath of the accident was shared on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News.

A motorcycle bearing a probation P-plate was seen lying on its side near the blue tent.

Police investigations are ongoing.