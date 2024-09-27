 18-year-old rider dies in hit-and-run accident in Loyang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

18-year-old rider dies in hit-and-run accident in Loyang

18-year-old rider dies in hit-and-run accident in Loyang
An 18-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with an unknown vehicle in Loyang on Sept 27 morning.PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
Ang Qing for The Straits Times
Sep 27, 2024 02:27 pm

An 18-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with an unknown vehicle in Loyang on Sept 27 morning.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 9.20am.

It occurred at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road, said SCDF.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A photo showing a blue tent in the aftermath of the accident was shared on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News.

A motorcycle bearing a probation P-plate was seen lying on its side near the blue tent.

Ng Siak Hai was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.
Singapore

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh owner fined $14k for fatal accident

Related Stories

2 people taken to hospital in accident near Checkpoint

Man who died in crash on way back to M'sia was new dad

Car driver, 70, taken to hospital after Hillview collision

Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDF