Two men die after car accident in Toa Payoh; driver arrested

The accident happened near the market and hawker centre in the area.

The car involved in the accident on a grass patch in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, near Block 211.

Two men died after a car accident in Toa Payoh on Wednesday morning and the driver has been arrested.

In a video sent to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a pair of paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on a man lying in the middle of the road. Another man was also seen in the video performing chest compressions on a man at the side of the road, by the entrance to a carpark.

In a photo on Shin Min’s Facebook page, a stationary dark-coloured car is seen on a grass patch near the carpark, with police officers milling nearby.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at about 8am. The accident happened near the market and hawker centre in the area.

The two pedestrians, aged 76 and 83, were taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and subsequently died.

An 84-year-old male driver has been arrested and is assisting with investigations, said the police.

Separately, two men were taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a four-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

In photos and videos posted on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page, a red trailer occupies the middle and right lanes of the three-lane road, with the attached truck crashed into the centre divider. A white lorry is seen toppled on the left behind the trailer.

Head want to u-turn but body say no Posted by Singapore Road Accident on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two trailers, a lorry and a car along the TPE towards the SLE at around 1pm.

A 28-year-old male trailer truck driver and a 61-year-old male lorry driver were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.