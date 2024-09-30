3 taken to hospital after car turns turtle in Changi crash

The accident took place at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Tampines Expressway, at around 6pm.

Three people were taken to hospital after the car they were in turned turtle during an accident in Changi on Sept 29.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident, which took place at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Tampines Expressway, at around 6pm.

The accident involved two cars, the police said.

The authorities said a 70-year-old male car driver, his 43-year-old male passenger and 46-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

A video of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a stationary blue Hyundai car waiting at a junction where the traffic light is red. After a short while, a traffic light farther down the road changes to green and the Hyundai starts to move forward, although the light closest to it is still red.

A few seconds later, a blue Toyota Sienta car is seen coming from the Hyundai’s right and the two cars collide.

The impact knocks the Hyundai’s front bumper off as the Toyota is lifted off the ground before overturning.

Several pedestrians and motorists are seen going over to check on the Toyota.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths the year before.