24 bikers caught for flouting traffic rules; speeding, running red-lights among top offences

The Traffic Police caught eight riders within the first 30 minutes of the operation.

A total of 24 motorcyclists were caught by the Traffic Police (TP) for flouting traffic rules during a three-hour enforcement operation on Oct 6 evening.

Officers were on the lookout for errant motorcyclists along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the evening peak hour traffic rush.

They caught eight riders within the first 30 minutes of the operation. By the end, two dozen people – aged between 19 and 64 – had been caught for violations ranging from speeding to wearing helmets with unapproved visors.

The Straits Times had tagged along with the TP during the recent enforcement operation targetting motorcyclists, which comes as the latest police data show motorcyclist fatalities and accidents on the rise.

Some 32 motorcyclists or their pillion riders were killed in traffic accidents in the first half of this year, up from 25 dead in the same period in 2022.

There were 1,834 accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of this year, an increase from 1,751 in the same period in 2022, according to police data released in September.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders are a group of road users who are over-represented in fatal road traffic accidents,” said a TP spokesman, adding that the TP would be launching a safe riding campaign on Friday.

Among the 24 people caught on Oct 6, two men who were nabbed for riding without a valid licence and insurance.

One of them was pulled over by officers on the BKE at about 5pm while riding a Yamaha R6, a 600cc sports bike that did not belong to him. He was arrested, cuffed and taken back to a police station by officers.

Of the 24 motorcyclists booked by officers, 10 of them were riding foreign-registered bikes.

TP said the top three most common offences committed by motorcyclists between January and August were speeding, running red lights, and using helmets with unapproved visors.

While riders sometimes fall victim to reckless motorists, experts told ST that accidents happen also due to errors in judgment by motorcyclists, such as being in the blind spots of heavy vehicles.

Mr Ong Kim Hua, president of the Motorcycle Safety and Sports Club, said motorcyclists should try to avoid getting too close to trucks and other heavy vehicles.

“The drivers cannot see them at certain angles and when accidents happen, it is usually too late,” he said.

He suggested that motorcyclists try to ride in pairs if possible, as this will make them more visible and allow riders to look out for each other.

Mr Kamsani Abdullah, chief instructor of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, said accidents also happen when motorcyclists fail to be aware of their surroundings.

He encouraged riders to attend a defensive riding course to learn how to ride defensively and safely around different vehicles on the road.

Lane splitting is another unsafe riding habit that Mr Kamsani has observed among riders, sometimes done in a bid to bypass traffic queues. It is the practice of riding between lanes, sometimes with vehicles on either side.

“Lane splitting is dangerous when a motorcyclist does not have ample time to react in a situation when the motorists beside him or her unexpectedly swerve into his or her path, especially when the motorcyclist is in the blindspot of other motorists,” said Mr Kamsani.

The Singapore Road Safety Council has the following road safety tips for motorcyclists: