Singapore

3 people injured after double-decker bus hits taxi stand in Yishun

3 people injured after double-decker bus hits taxi stand in Yishun
The accident caused the taxi stand structure next to Yishun MRT station to collapse partially.PHOTOS: RED NIRA NIRA/FACEBOOK
3 people injured after double-decker bus hits taxi stand in Yishun
The accident involved bus service 969 which was travelling from Tampines to Woodlands. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
WONG SHIYING
Nov 06, 2021 08:39 pm

SINGAPORE - A double-decker bus crashed into a taxi stand shelter in Yishun on Saturday (Nov 6), and a 63-year-old Tower Transit driver was taken to hospital along with two women aged 60 and 64.

The accident, which involved bus service 969, caused the structure in Yishun Avenue 2 to collapse partially. 

The taxi stand is next to Yishun MRT station, and the bus was travelling from Tampines to Woodlands. 

The two women were pedestrians, the police told The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which said it had received a call for assistance around 1pm, said all three were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a Facebook post, bus operator Tower Transit said the bus captain has since been suspended.

A woman displays a sign calling for workplace safety at a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021.
Movies

Inquiry into Baldwin shooting focuses on custody of gun

Related Stories

Tiger Woods ‘touched’ after peers show true colours

Birthday celebration turns to death of a son

Ferrari mechanic breaks leg in mishap

"We are in the process of getting in touch with the injured and their families and assisting the authorities with an investigation. To those affected in any way by the accident, we're very sorry," said Tower Transit.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he had gone to the scene of the accident to assess the situation.

He said the bus had likely hit one of the beams supporting the covered linkway of the taxi stand, causing the roof to collapse.

“I am in touch with (the Land Transport Authority), SCDF and the police to get updates. We will work together to resolve this situation and provide support to the victims and their families where necessary,” said Professor Faishal.

The taxi stand was barricaded with police officers managing the crowd of more than 50 onlookers when ST arrived at the scene around 3.30pm.

There were also workers assessing the damage at the site, where the affected bus remained.

Double-decker bus collides into taxi stand at Yishun MRT station

Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Koh Boon Choong, who was at Yishun MRT station and witnessed the collision, said he heard a loud crash and saw the shelter fall.

“Around three to four people who were waiting at the taxi stand ran away and 20 passengers alighted from the back door of the bus,” said the 59-year-old factory operator.

More on this topic

 
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

accident