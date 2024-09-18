4 weight-loss food items found to contain banned substances

Both products from Sausando contain banned substances frusemide, phenolphthalein and sibutramine.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sept 17 warned people not to consume four food products marketed for weight loss, after they were found to contain banned substances.

The products are Sausando Slimming Coffee and Sausando Slimming Tea from Japan, and Unique Good Morning Candies and Unique Good Night Candies from Malaysia.

All four products are sold on local e-commerce platforms and claim to burn fat, lose weight effectively, suppress appetite, detoxify, control hunger, help digestion and accelerate metabolism, said SFA.

SFA added that it has worked with e-commerce platforms to remove listings of the products and issued warnings to sellers to stop selling the product with immediate effect.

Both products from Sausando contain banned substances frusemide, phenolphthalein and sibutramine.

The Unique Good Morning Candies contain sibutramine while the Unique Good Night Candies contain sennosides.

Sibutramine, a prescription-only weight-loss medicine, has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke associated with its use.

Excessive use of frusemide may lead to low blood or fluid volume, circulatory collapse and increased concentration of blood cells.

Meanwhile, phenolphthalein is a stimulant laxative used for symptomatic relief from constipation. When taken in excess, it can result in diarrhoea and the development of a non-functioning colon.

Prolonged use of sennosides, which is used for the relief of constipation, may lead to lazy bowel and dehydration.

The agency advises consumers who have bought the products not to take them.

“Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” it added.

SFA also urged consumers to be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources, and advised them to seek more information before making purchases.

The agency said it “will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that have been adulterated with banned substances and/or medicinal substances that are not allowed in food”.

It is an offence to sell unsafe food in Singapore.

Offenders may be fined up to $5,000, while repeat offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Those with information on the sale and supply of these unsafe food products may write to SFA at sfa.gov.sg/feedback