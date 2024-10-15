51 fall sick after eating food from Stamford Catering

According to its website, Stamford Catering has catered for weddings, corporate events, and sports events.

Stamford Catering Services has been suspended indefinitely from Oct 14 after 51 people who ate its food fell sick.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement that they are investigating the food caterer for three incidents of gastroenteritis affecting 51 people on Oct 12.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

Those affected either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated, MOH and SFA added.

None was hospitalised.

Stamford Catering must clean and sanitise its premises, equipment and utensils at 24A Senoko Drive during the suspension, MOH and SFA said.

The caterer’s food handlers and food hygiene officer must also be re-certified for food safety, with the food handlers also having to test negative for food-borne pathogens or organisms that cause diseases.

In a Facebook post on Oct 14, Stamford Catering said it has “always adhered to stringent food safety protocols to ensure the quality of our catering services”.

It added, without elaborating, that it has taken action, and is working with the health authorities.

“We are committed to ensuring that our kitchen is safe for operation and will provide updates when we have more information.”

In 2019, Stamford Catering’s food hygiene grade was lowered from “A” to “C” after 52 people suffered food poisoning.

The food caterer has received 1,066 reviews on Google and a 4.5 rating – out of 5 – on the platform.

According to its website, Stamford Catering has catered for weddings, corporate events, and sports events such as the 28th SEA Games in 2015.

The company won the Singapore Quality Award in 2017 and was catering portal FoodLine.sg’s most popular caterer for 2022/2023.